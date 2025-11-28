Government of Canada provides additional funding for the Manitoba Theatre for Young People's Play It Forward capital campaign

WINNIPEG, MB, Nov. 28, 2025 /CNW/ - By preserving our cultural spaces, we protect our history and celebrate our culture; a culture that defines who we are, unites us, drives our economy, and inspires both pride and innovation.

Today, Ben Carr, Member of Parliament (Winnipeg South Centre), announced $250,000 in funding for the Manitoba Theatre for Young People's Play It Forward capital campaign, so the facility can feature the latest technology, remain environmentally sustainable, and provide young Canadians with better access to the arts.

He made the announcement on behalf of the Government of Canada.

Today's funding is in addition to $500,000 announced in January 2025, for a total $750,000 investment from Canadian Heritage's Canada Cultural Spaces Fund. In total, the Government of Canada has contributed more than $2 million to the capital project, with the remaining funding coming from Infrastructure Canada's Green and Inclusive Community Buildings Program.

The renovation project includes converting the facility's Richardson Hall into a secondary performance space, the newly inaugurated Richardson Studio Theatre. Additional upgrades include modernizing the facility's technical systems and making the theatre more sustainable and accessible. New LED lighting and HVAC systems will be installed, as well as replacement windows, doors, roofing membrane and insulation. These upgrades will improve the facility's energy efficiency. Accessibility improvements include the installation of new assistive-listening systems, newly renovated, more accessible washrooms, and the redevelopment of a quiet room where main stage audiences, including neuro-diverse children, can continue to enjoy performances from a welcoming space.

The Play It Forward capital campaign was launched in April 2024 with a fundraising goal of $9 million, with $6.5 million dedicated to capital improvements. The renovations are expected to be complete by December 31, 2025.

"For more than 40 years, the Manitoba Theatre for Young People has entertained and educated children from Winnipeg and beyond. A renovated and modernized theatre with improved accessibility will ensure even more young Canadians can experience theatre. When we make arts and culture more accessible, we grow our community and inspire the artists of tomorrow."

--Ben Carr, Member of Parliament (Winnipeg South Centre)

"We are so grateful to the Government of Canada for recognizing the importance of young Canadians and the adults in their lives having opportunities to gather in their communities and experience and participate in the arts. These spaces are where imagination and possibility flourish and are celebrated. The improvements that this funding helps us to achieve will ensure that our beloved facility is sustainable and will continue to be a welcoming and inclusive space for our community for decades to come."

--Debra Zoerb, Managing Director, Manitoba Theatre for Young People

The Manitoba Theatre for Young People has created and presented professional theatre productions for children and families since 1982. The organization has been at its location at The Forks National Historic Site since 1999. It has grown to become one of the most respected professional theatre companies in Canada and is the largest presenter of national and international works for young people on the prairies.

In addition to presenting a season of shows along with touring productions, the Manitoba Theatre for Young People operates a theatre school where more than 1,600 children and youth learn the art and craft of theatre and other related disciplines each year.

