Today, Tamils in Canada and around the world celebrate the start of Thai Pongal

OTTAWA, ON, Jan. 14, 2021 /CNW/ - On this first day of the month of Thai on the Tamil calendar, Tamils in Canada and around the world celebrate the start of Thai Pongal.

This joyous four-day festival is traditionally a time to give thanks for the harvest season. It is also an opportunity to cook and share pongal, a sweet dish made with rice, milk, and raw cane sugar (jaggery). Celebrated during Tamil Heritage Month in January, Thai Pongal is especially important to the Tamil community in Canada. Highlighting the significant contribution of Tamil Canadians to society, as well as their rich language, culture, and history, allows all Canadians to learn more about the diversity and inclusion that make us stronger as a country.

This year, because of the COVID-19 pandemic, many Thai Pongal events will be held virtually. Nevertheless, I hope this will be a wonderful time of celebration, full of peace, unity, and compassion, in keeping with the values of this great celebration.

As Minister of Diversity and Inclusion and Youth, I wish all celebrating, especially Canadians of Tamil origin, a happy Thai Pongal. Keep well and safe. Iniya Pongal Nalvazhthukkal!

