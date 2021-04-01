April is Sikh Heritage Month

OTTAWA, ON, April 1, 2021 /CNW/ - Today marks the beginning of Sikh Heritage Month. Proclaimed by Parliament on April 30, 2019, this month recognizes and highlights the important contributions that Sikh communities have made and continue to make to Canada's social, economic, political, and cultural heritage.

Canada is proud to be home to more than 500,000 Sikh Canadians, making it one of the largest Sikh diasporas in the world. Since the arrival of the first Sikh immigrants in the late 19th century, members of this community have contributed to Canada through their achievements in all areas of society and have helped shape the diversity found within it.

Sikhism's core principles include equality, generosity, openness, and compassion. Sikh Heritage Month is an opportunity to reflect on the pivotal role that Sikh communities have played, and continue to play, in building a stronger and consciously more inclusive Canada.

As Minister of Diversity and Inclusion and Youth, and on behalf of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and the Government of Canada, I invite Canadians of all backgrounds to learn more about the unique history and culture of Sikh communities in Canada. I wish everyone a very happy Sikh Heritage Month! Keep well and safe.

