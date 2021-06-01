Statement by Minister Chagger on Portuguese Heritage Month

Today marks the beginning of Portuguese Heritage Month

OTTAWA, ON, June 1, 2021 /CNW/ - Today marks the beginning of Portuguese Heritage Month, a time to recognize and celebrate the contribution of Canadians of Portuguese descent to our country.

Portuguese explorers were among the first Europeans to lay eyes on what is now called Canada. Now home to one of the largest Portuguese diasporas in the world, Canada is enriched by its traditions, language, and culture. Canadians of Portuguese descent have contributed and continue to contribute their talent and hard work to the social, economic, political, and cultural life in Canada, helping to build a more prosperous, inclusive, and diverse country.

In Canada, diversity is one of our greatest strengths and this year, as we mark the 50th anniversary of Canada's policy of multiculturalism, let's continue celebrating the values of diversity, openness, and respect that unite us and make us even stronger.

As Minister of Diversity and Inclusion and Youth, on behalf of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and the Government of Canada, I invite all Canadians to learn more about the rich culture of the Portuguese community in Canada and to celebrate their accomplishments and influence on this country's development.

