OTTAWA, ON, Jan. 7, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Today, Orthodox Christians and Eastern Rite Catholics in Canada and around the world are celebrating Christmas, one of the most important celebrations on the Orthodox and Eastern Rite Catholic calendar.

Christmas is a time of reflection and renewal of faith. It is also an opportunity to focus on the people we love, appreciate the many blessings we enjoy here in Canada, and lend a helping hand to those in need. During this holiday season in particular, it is especially important to spread joy and kindness and to reach out to family members, friends, and neighbours who may be alone and isolated due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This day also serves as a reminder of the rich and vibrant diversity that is at the core of our country's identity and the tremendous contributions that Canadians of Orthodox Christian and Eastern Rite Catholic faith make to society.

As Minister of Diversity and Inclusion and Youth, I wish all those celebrating the holiday a Merry Christmas filled with hope, health, and peace. Keep well and safe.

