Canadians celebrate Latin American Heritage Month in October

OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 1, 2020 /CNW/ - Today marks the start of Latin American Heritage Month, a time to highlight the many contributions that Latin American communities make to enrich our country.

Canadians of Latin American descent arrived here mostly in the late 20th century from all around Latin America. Canadians of Latin American descent enhance the cultural mosaic in Canada through their artistic and culinary traditions, as well as their numerous contributions to the overall prosperity of the country through their entrepreneurial spirt.

Throughout October, we have a tremendous opportunity to discover the long and rich history of the many Latin American communities here in Canada. As we support each other in the fight against COVID-19, we must continue to encourage knowledge, understanding, and respect for the diversity that is Canada's strength.

As Minister of Diversity and Inclusion and Youth, and on behalf of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and the Government of Canada, I invite all Canadians from coast to coast to coast to celebrate the culture, resilience, and heritage of Latin American communities. Happy Latin American Heritage Month. Keep well and stay safe.

SOURCE Canadian Heritage

