OTTAWA, ON, July 11, 2020 /CNW/ - Today, Ismaili Muslims in Canada and around the world celebrate Imamat Day, marking the 63rd anniversary of His Highness Prince Karim Aga Khan IV becoming the 49th Imam and spiritual leader of the Shi'a Ismaili Muslims.

The Aga Khan has dedicated his life to promoting pluralism and peace. The depth and breadth of the humanitarian and development work of the Ismaili Muslim community extends to the four corners of the globe. Our country shares in the fundamental goals of promoting health, education, and stability around the world. With that, we are very proud that the Aga Khan, an honorary Canadian citizen, has chosen Canada as the home of the Aga Khan Museum, the Aga Khan Garden, and the Ismaili centres. Moreover, the Global Centre for Pluralism stands as a remarkable symbol of partnership between Canada and His Highness.

On this Imamat Day, as Minister of Diversity and Inclusion and Youth, I encourage Canadians of all backgrounds to learn more about the contributions made to our society by more than 100,000 members of the Canadian Ismaili Muslim community. As we support each other in the fight against COVID-19, we must also remember our collective responsibility to combat Islamophobia, prejudice, and hate. Together we can become better, stronger, and more inclusive.

On behalf of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and the Government of Canada, I offer my best wishes on Imamat Day. Khushiali mubarak!



