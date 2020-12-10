Today, Jewish communities in Canada and around the world celebrate the beginning of Hanukkah, the Festival of Lights

OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 10, 2020 /CNW/ - Tonight, Jewish communities across Canada and around the world welcome the beginning of Hanukkah and light the first candle of the Hanukkiah.

Hanukkah commemorates the victory of the Maccabees and the subsequent miracle of rededicating the Holy Temple in Jerusalem and restoring its menorah. It symbolizes the perseverance and resilience of the Jewish people in their struggle for religious freedom. During the Festival of Lights, families and friends traditionally gather over eight days for the lighting of the Hanukkiah, singing special prayers, eating traditional foods such as latkes and sufganiyot, spinning the dreidel, and exchanging gifts. While the pandemic means that many of these traditions and activities will have to take place virtually this year, they will still be meaningful and create memories.

A story of hope and triumph over darkness, Hanukkah also serves as a reminder that, as we support each other in our fight against COVID-19, we must combat and denounce antisemitism, prejudice, and hate in all of their forms.

As Minister of Diversity and Inclusion and Youth, I invite all Canadians to reflect on the tremendous contributions of Jewish Canadians in building an even stronger and consciously more inclusive Canada.

I wish everyone celebrating Hanukkah a bright, safe, and peaceful holiday. Keep well and safe. Chag Hanukkah Sameach!

