October is German Heritage Month and includes the nine-day Oktoberfest period

OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 1, 2020 /CNW/ - In October, Canadians celebrate German Heritage Month and the nine-day Oktoberfest period, beginning the Friday before Thanksgiving.

There are more than 3 million Canadians of German origin, which makes this one of the country's largest cultural communities. German Canadians have played, and continue to play, a vital role in the growth and development of our society, particularly in the arts, sciences, sports, and business.

The innovative and dynamic German community in Canada has given us some great traditions, including the annual Oktoberfest festival, which is a celebration of German culture through traditional Bavarian attire, delicious food, crafts, dancing, polka, and more. While the COVID-19 pandemic means these festivities will change, I encourage all Canadians to participate in German Heritage Month and show their gratitude to this community, and to learn about their contributions in shaping the strong, diverse, and inclusive country we know today.

As Minister of Diversity and Inclusion and Youth, and on behalf of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and the Government of Canada, I wish you all a happy German Heritage Month and a happy Oktoberfest! Keep well and stay safe. Prost!

