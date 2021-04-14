Today, Tamil communities in Canada and around the world celebrate Puthandu, the Tamil New Year

OTTAWA, ON, April 14, 2021 /CNW/ - Today, Tamils in Canada and around the world celebrate Puthandu, Tamil New Year.

An important symbol of renewal and hope, this joyous occasion includes religious ceremonies, traditional foods, gift giving, and cultural activities. This year, festivities will take place virtually or in accordance with local public health guidelines. Yet, I have no doubt they will be just as meaningful and joyous with many giving thanks for the blessings in their lives despite the ongoing challenges of the past year.

On this day, let us all recognize the significant contributions that Tamils in Canada have made, and continue to make, in building a fairer, more diverse, and consciously more inclusive Canada for all. I invite everyone from coast to coast to coast to learn more about the culture and heritage of Tamils during Puthandu.

As Minister of Diversity and Inclusion and Youth, I extend my best wishes to all celebrating Puthandu. May the New Year bring you health, happiness, and prosperity. Keep well and safe. Iniya Puthandu Nalvazhthukkal!

