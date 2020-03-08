Statement by Minister Bennett, Minister Miller and Minister Vandal on International Women's Day

OTTAWA, March 8, 2020 /CNW/ - Today, on International Women's Day, we celebrate the remarkable women who have blazed a trail toward gender equality around the world. We also recognize the First Nation, Inuit and Métis women and girls, and LGBTQ and Two-Spirit people, and women's allies who are taking action for equality today.

We thank Indigenous women for the work they are doing to raise awareness of bias and to end gender discrimination. Women are the heart of communities. It is the mothers, daughters, sisters, aunts, nieces and grandmothers who will continue to lead the way forward to real change.

Indigenous women are change makers. The powerful impact that just one woman can have on her community is remarkable. They are leading impact and change across our country. Their ideas, visions, and solutions are integral to addressing the issues that affect Indigenous communities today. We are working in partnership with Indigenous women across Canada on their priorities.

The Government of Canada is deeply committed to continuing the work to achieve gender equality and to renewing the relationship with Indigenous peoples, based on affirmation of rights, respect, cooperation and partnership. In August 2019, Canada eliminated all known sex-based inequities in Indian registration from the Indian Act. Currently, information and discussion sessions are being held with representatives from First Nations and Indigenous groups to provide updates on implementing the changes, continue discussions around broader reform for membership and citizenship and seek initial feedback on how to get there.

Advancing gender equality also means ending violence against Indigenous women and girls and LGBTQ and Two-Spirit people. To set a clear roadmap to do so, a National Action Plan is being co-developed with provinces, territories, and Indigenous leaders and Indigenous women's organizations.

We are also working to improve the safety and security of Indigenous women, children, and families by continuing to support initiatives designed to enhance access to family violence protection and prevention services.

We all have a responsibility to continue on the path to gender equality together and to support the trailblazers leading the way. On this International Women's Day, we encourage you to celebrate the women and girls in your communities and to join them in taking action to advance gender equality in Canada.

