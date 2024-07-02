OTTAWA, ON, UNCEDED ALGONQUIN TRADITIONAL TERRITORY, July 2, 2024 /CNW/ - The Honourable Gary Anandasangaree, Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations, issued the following statement today to mark the coming into force of An Act to provide for the establishment of a national council for reconciliation:

"Today marks a significant milestone in our shared journey toward reconciliation as An Act to provide for the establishment of a national council for reconciliation comes into force. In our shared pursuit of truth and reconciliation, this Act, which received Royal Assent on April 30, 2024, will establish the National Council for Reconciliation. It is a direct response to the Truth and Reconciliation Commission of Canada's Call to Action 53 and provides a basis for implementing Calls to Action 54 to 56.

The Council will be a permanent, independent, non-political, Indigenous-led organization that will reflect the diversity of Indigenous Peoples in Canada and respect the visions of Survivors. It will serve as a catalyst for innovative thought, dialogue, and action and will monitor, evaluate, and report on efforts to advance reconciliation, including implementation of the Calls to Action, at all levels of government and throughout Canada. Under the Act, I will table the Council's annual progress report in Parliament, and the Prime Minister will provide a response as per Call to Action 56. This will ensure that everyone in Canada will be better informed about the country's progress on the path of reconciliation and their opportunities to participate, helping build a more fair, just and brighter future for all people of Canada.

This new law reaffirms the Government of Canada's unwavering commitment to implementing the Calls to Action and the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples. The National Council for Reconciliation will hold the Government of Canada to account as we continue to walk the path of reconciliation. I look forward to working with the Council as they promote and monitor progress on reconciliation, which will help ensure lasting reconciliation, healing, and cooperation among Indigenous and non-Indigenous people in Canada."

Stay connected

Join the conversation about Indigenous Peoples in Canada:

X: @GCIndigenous

Facebook: @GCIndigenous

Instagram: @gcindigenous

You can subscribe to receive our news releases and speeches via RSS feeds. For more information or to subscribe, visit www.cirnac.gc.ca/RSS.

SOURCE Crown-Indigenous Relations and Northern Affairs Canada

For more information, media may contact: Matthieu Perrotin, Press Secretary, Office of the Honourable Gary Anandasangaree, Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations, [email protected]; Media Relations, Crown-Indigenous Relations and Northern Affairs Canada, 819-934-2302, [email protected]