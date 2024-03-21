OTTAWA, ON, March 21, 2024 /CNW/ - The Honourable Anita Anand, President of the Treasury Board, made the following statement today:

"As we mark the International Day for the Elimination of Racial Discrimination, we must reflect on all the ways that we can stand up against racism and inequities that persist in our societies, including against racialized and religious communities.

To help foster a diverse and inclusive public service free of workplace discrimination and harassment, last fall, I announced the formation of a panel of experts tasked with providing recommendations on the design and creation of a new restorative engagement program (REP) for public service employees.

Today, we published the panel's recommendations, as well as their report on the written submissions they received through consultations. I thank the panel of experts for their important work, which will guide the Government of Canada in its development of a REP for federal public servants. These 2 reports will play a critical role in our efforts to foster a diverse and inclusive public service, free from all forms of harassment and discrimination.

The goal of the restorative engagement program, as recommended by the panel, would be to offer an inclusive and proactive approach aimed at dismantling the systemic barriers that facilitate the perpetration of workplace harassment, bullying, racism and other forms of discrimination and violence. As recommended by the panel, the REP should embody cultural and systemic change to address these experiences by focusing on healing, repair and the establishment of healthy relationships within the workplace.

Over the coming days, we will further assess the recommendations and ensure they inform all future policy proposals on the REP.

Additionally, this morning I tabled the Employment Equity in the Public Service of Canada annual report (2022–23). Among other positive data, the findings include a substantial percentage point increase since 2000 for employees who identified as part of a visible minority (racialized) group, with an increase from 5.5% in March 2000 to 21.7% in March 2023. This demonstrates progress, but we know there is more work to do to create a federal public service where everyone experiences a sense of belonging and has opportunity to succeed.

We are working to respond to the Employment Equity Act Review Task Force's historic recommendations. These recommendations include creating new designated groups for Black people and people in the 2SLGBTQI+ community under the act and replacing the terms "Aboriginal Peoples" and "members of visible minorities" with "Indigenous Peoples" and "racialized people," as well as updating their definitions.

Every public servant deserves a workplace that is safe, inclusive, and offers equal opportunity to succeed. With the release of the panel's reports and the new data presented in the Employment Equity in the Public Service of Canada annual report, we reaffirm our commitment to work with all equity-seeking communities within the public service to drive positive systemic change that will create a more equitable workplace for all.''

Quick Facts

The expert panel comprised 4 recognized experts in clinical psychology, mediation, dispute resolution and restorative practices. Panel members were chosen in consultation with employee networks and organizations across Canada based on the members' professional expertise.

The expert panel comprised 4 recognized experts in clinical psychology, mediation, dispute resolution and restorative practices. Panel members were chosen in consultation with employee networks and organizations across Canada based on the members' professional expertise.

The 2022–23 annual report on Employment Equity in the Public Service of Canada is the 31st report on progress toward employee equity representation within the public service. As of March 2023, the number of employees who identify as belonging to 1 or more employment equity groups increased by 14,792 for a total of 176,441 employees and representing 69.6% of the core public administration (253,411 employees). The overall representation of women, Indigenous Peoples and members of visible minorities (racialized groups) in the public service met or exceeded their workforce availability. The report highlights the need to continue work on increasing representation of persons with disabilities and to increase the representation of Indigenous Peoples at the executive level.

The term "members of visible minorities" appears in the Employment Equity Act and refers to members of racialized groups or racialized people. TBS is working with other government organizations to support the government's response to the recommendations of the Employment Equity Act Review Task Force. These recommendations include creating new designated groups for Black people and 2SLGBTQI+ people under the act and replacing the terms "Aboriginal Peoples" and "members of visible minorities" with "Indigenous Peoples" and "racialized people," as well as updating definitions.

Guided by the International Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination, the International Day for the Elimination of Racial Discrimination recognizes that the injustices and prejudices fueled by racial discrimination take place every day. Observed annually on March 21, it commemorates the day police in Sharpeville, South Africa, opened fire and killed 69 people at a peaceful demonstration against apartheid "pass laws" in 1960.

, it commemorates the day police in Sharpeville, , opened fire and killed 69 people at a peaceful demonstration against apartheid "pass laws" in 1960. The government has put 3 government-wide initiatives in place to support equity-seeking groups and these initiatives are producing concrete results, including the Mentorship Plus Program and the Mosaic Leadership Development Program. These programs are providing members of under-represented groups with career development opportunities to access more senior roles in the public service. At the same time, representation of all employment equity groups has increased in the Executive Leadership Development Program.

