Statement by Minister Anand on the Public Service Pride Week

OTTAWA, ON, Aug. 20, 2024 /CNW/ - The Honourable Anita Anand, President of the Treasury Board, made the following statement today:

"Every summer, as Canadians across the country come together to celebrate Pride Season, the federal public service proudly celebrates their annual Public Service Pride Week (PSPW). Taking place August 19-23, a wide variety of events are hosted to bring together Two-Spirit, lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, intersex, asexual, and sexually and gender-diverse (2SLGBTQIA+) communities and allies.

Today, and every day, we recognize the need to provide inclusive, safe spaces for 2SLGBTQIA+ communities across Canada – and the PSPW is a great reminder of the ongoing work we must all continue to do within the federal realm and beyond. This work includes the Government's ongoing efforts to create and maintain a culture of respect for all, where every member of the community can reach their full potential in and outside of the workplace, as committed through the Federal 2SLGBTQI+ Action Plan.

PSPW started as a grassroots initiative hosted by dedicated public servants, and is now organized every year by the Public Service Pride Network to unite the public service community in the spirit of solidarity and allyship.

This year's sixth annual PSPW theme, "Unity in Diversity," underscores the public service's dedication to fostering inclusion and unity. It is an opportunity to reiterate our support for the 2SLGBTQIA+ community, and to embrace the diversity and interconnectedness that strengthens our federal public service. In doing so, we must come together and stand firmly against all forms of hate and intolerance.

I encourage all public servants to take part in this week's various activities organized by the networks and departments to learn, share, and celebrate the different experiences and identities within the community. Whether you identify as 2SLGBTQIA+ or as an ally, your participation will help create a more inclusive and respectful work environment for everyone.

Thank you to all the employee-led networks across the federal public service who continue to play an important role in fostering a culture of inclusion, providing peer support, and advocating for the diverse communities you represent. Your efforts help ensure that all public servants can be their true, authentic selves while thriving in a respectful and inclusive workplace.

Happy Public Service Pride Week!''

