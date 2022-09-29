OTTAWA, ON, Sept. 29, 2022 /CNW/ - The Minister of Transport, the Honourable Omar Alghabra, issued this statement today on World Maritime Day:

"Today is World Maritime Day—a day to recognize the important role marine transportation and marine workers play in keeping our supply chains moving. Trade on our waters from coast-to-coast-to-coast is central to ensuring all Canadians have the goods they need on time.

"With the world's longest coastline and bordering three oceans, Canadians expect a safe and effective marine system that keeps our supply chain strong, keeps our coastlines clean, and protects our marine environments. This year's International Maritime Organization's World Maritime Day theme—new technologies for greener shipping—represents the importance of fighting climate change, and the progress we've already made in the marine sector.

"The Government of Canada is taking action in innovative ways, with the help of the latest technologies to achieve a world-leading marine transportation system that protects and preserves our coasts and reduces the impact of marine transportation on our environment. For example:

Launched in 2016, the $3.5 billion Oceans Protection Plan represents the largest investment ever made to protect Canada's coasts and waterways. The Plan has made marine shipping safer, increased protections for our marine ecosystems and species, and improved how we respond to marine incidents. That's why the Government of Canada's Budget 2022 announced an additional $2 billion over nine years to expand and build on this important work.





We are launching several projects in which the maritime industry uses green technologies to reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) pollution, including vessels powered by hybrid diesel-electric engines—one of the most advanced clean marine technologies in the world—and vessels using liquified natural gas as fuel.





Canada signed onto the Clydebank Declaration in 2021, to work with international partners to establish green shipping corridors between international ports, including those in Canada . We commend early adopters and continue to encourage more Canadian ports to sign green corridors collaboration agreements.

"The future of marine transportation is green, and the Government of Canada is committed to keeping our waters clean and safe for the benefit of all Canadians for years to come."

