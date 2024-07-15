HALIFAX, NS, July 15, 2024 /CNW/ - As Canada's premiers convene for their annual Council of the Federation meeting, the country's national, provincial and territorial medical associations are urging action to stabilize the health system. We must plan for a better future, where patients can get the care they need in a timely fashion and physicians and other health professionals can work in a safe, well-resourced environment.

All provinces and territories have now signed bilateral health agreements with the federal government, complete with accountability measures within four shared health priorities. We welcome these steps and applaud the hard work and collaboration to finalize these agreements. Further, we are encouraged by the efforts of some jurisdictions to increase mobility of health workers, reduce administrative burden and create team-based care models and call on others to follow suit.

More than 6.5 million Canadians do not have a family physician. Patients across the country are routinely forced to wait far too long for surgeries, diagnostics and life-saving treatments. Emergency departments routinely operate well beyond capacity. Meanwhile, climate change is making our already overstretched health system more vulnerable to climate-related health risks and emergencies, including floods, wildfires, heat domes and other extreme weather events.

Solving these challenges and creating meaningful change requires a collaborative, constructive and focused effort on the part of all governments.

Canada's medical associations continue to advocate for tangible solutions to the health care crisis: investing in physician-led team-based care, implementing pan-Canadian licensure for physicians, reducing administrative burden, scaling virtual care, expediting training and licensing for internationally trained physicians, creating a national health workforce strategy and greening the health system.

We are eager to collaborate with governments, other health organizations and patients to ensure a better, more equitable and sustainable health system for all.

Alberta Medical Association - Dr. Paul Parks , President

, President Canadian Medical Association, Dr. Joss Reimer and Dr. Kathleen Ross , Presidents

and Dr. , Presidents Doctors of British Columbia - Dr. Ahmer Karimuddin , President

- Dr. , President Doctors Manitoba - Dr. Randy Guzman , President

- Dr. , President Doctors Nova Scotia - Dr. Gehad Gobran , President

- Dr. , President Medical Society of Prince Edward Island - Dr. Krista Cassell , President

- Dr. , President New Brunswick Medical Society - Dr. Paula Keating , President

, President Newfoundland and Labrador Medical Association - Dr. Steve Major , President

and Labrador Medical Association - Dr. , President Northwest Territories Medical Association - Dr. Katherine Breen , President

, President Ontario Medical Association - Dr. Dominik Nowak , President

, President Saskatchewan Medical Association - Dr. Andre Grobler , President

, President Yukon Medical Association - Dr. Alex Kmet , President

