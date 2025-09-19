OTTAWA, ON, Sept. 19, 2025 /CNW/ - The Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) is taking actions to resolve recent service issues. The CRA recently launched a 100-day Service Improvement Plan that will run from September 2 to December 11, 2025, outlining how the Agency is taking immediate and decisive steps to resolve recent service-related issues. The CRA's commitment to service focuses on helping Canadians receive the quality support they deserve.

We understand that many Canadians have recently faced difficulties in accessing timely assistance from the CRA, whether you are trying to call the CRA or waiting for a response to a specific request. Your experience with the CRA is important, and we are fully committed to strengthening services, improving access, and reducing delays.

Our 100-day Service Improvement Plan focuses on four key areas:

Increase Ability to Answer More Calls: We are answering millions of calls but unfortunately the demand across the country exceeds our capacity. This requires people to call repeatedly, making it even more difficult to get through. The most pressing and immediate need is for the CRA to take steps to answer more calls in a timely manner.



We have increased the number of service representatives in our contact centres as of September 8 th, and expect to continue augmenting the number of agents in the coming weeks. Additional resources will help us better meet the demands for assistance and reduce wait times. As a result, the percentage of Canadian callers we've answered has already increased from 37 percent in the period of June 23 to July 4 to 57 percent in the period of September 1 to September 5 . Our goal is to reach 70 percent by mid-October.



Expanding Digital Self-Service Options: Our digital services, including the CRA's GenAI chatbot beta and the My Account portal, allow Canadians to find answers and access services conveniently and independently, reducing the need for phone calls.



We are extending the CRA Online Chat with service representatives to 8 am to 8 p.m. (Eastern) as of September 29, 2025 . We are also improving our web content to make it easier to complete self-service tasks.



Our current Skip the line web campaign identifies several ways individuals can use digital services to get faster information from the CRA, often in minutes, and is available 24/7.



Starting October 20, 2025 , existing CRA account users will have the option to self-serve and register again for a new credential if they are locked out of their account or have forgotten their credentials. Being able to use the online option to register again will empower individuals and businesses to regain access to their accounts without needing to call the CRA's contact centres for help.



By early November, the GenAI chatbot beta on Canada.ca will be able to answer more questions, as the number of topics will be increased.



Addressing the Root Causes of Service Issues: We are working to resolve the underlying factors that lead to service delays. For example, we will implement a plan to reduce the backlog for tax adjustments to help Canadians receive more timely responses.



The CRA has launched targeted teams to identify and implement key initiatives that improve processing times across programs facing important service delays, such as T1 tax adjustments. These initiatives will improve the overall client experience through streamlined processes and the use of advanced technologies like generative AI and robotic process automation.



Accelerating Service Modernization: We are testing new technology and tools to make it easier to contact us and get what you need, whether it be through MyAccount, our automated phone lines, or through our phone agents. We're also piloting a new call-scheduling system, which has been previously recommended by the Taxpayers' Ombudsperson.

We have launched a 100-day Service Improvement Plan web page where we will report on our progress. On this page, you will also find a link to the Skip the line web campaign so you can see if there is a faster and easier digital option for the task you want to complete. You can also check the CRA processing times web page to know how long it will take to process a request.

We recognize there is an opportunity for us to enhance our service delivery to better meet the needs and expectations of Canadians. We are fully committed to taking swift action to making improvements in the very short term.

