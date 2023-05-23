OTTAWA, ON, May 23, 2023 /CNW/ - Her Excellency the Right Honourable Mary Simon, Governor General of Canada, is pleased to announce that His Excellency Guðni Th. Jóhannesson, President of Iceland, and Ms. Eliza Reid, will undertake a State visit to Canada from May 29 to June 1, 2023.

While in Canada, the President and Ms. Reid will tour Ottawa, Halifax, St. John's and Toronto.

Canada and Iceland are long-standing friends and allies with close people-to-people ties, committed to advancing mutual priorities, including Arctic co-operation, rules-based international order, gender equality, human rights, youth resilience, language preservation, energy security and climate change. In 2022, the two countries marked 75 years of diplomatic relations.

State visits are vital for strengthening international partnerships and supporting Canada's diplomatic objectives.

This visit, which builds upon the Governor General's trip to Iceland in 2022, will reinforce the strong ties between Canada and Iceland. Accompanying the First Couple will be Her Excellency, Lilja Alfreðsdóttir, Minister of Culture and Business Affairs, as well as Icelandic officials and business representatives.

A more detailed itinerary of events and activities in which the Governor General and the President are scheduled to participate will be published at a later date.

Stay connected:

Follow GovernorGeneralCanada on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube.

SOURCE Governor General of Canada

For further information: Media information: Rideau Hall Press Office, 343-573-7563, [email protected]; Global Affairs Canada, 343-203-7700, [email protected]