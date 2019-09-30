Starting October 5: Health from Head to Toe - The Science Centre Encourages Visitors to Take Good Care of Themselves

MONTREAL, Sept. 30, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - Because you're never too young to talk about wellbeing, the Montréal Science Centre is offering programming devoted entirely to physical and mental health, for the first time in its history.

A three-part program

Part one: Mental Health: Mind Matters. The object of this exhibition is to demystify mental health. It provides a safe place for a positive and open discussion about a very important topic.

Part two: The Perfect Match: Sports vs Science. This interactive exhibition from the Sherbrooke Museum of Nature and Science will enable visitors to understand how science and technology have contributed to sports. Among other things, it covers the contribution of video, measuring devices and sports equipment to athletic performance.

Finally, at the No-Stress Studio, visitors learn to relax and reduce everyday stress. They will be able to learn breathing techniques, discover the benefits of laughter and therapeutic art, and even attempt some yoga poses.

Special programming on Saturdays in November

On each Saturday in November, the Science Centre has invited special collaborators to talk about health and offer stimulating workshops: Tel jeune and its spokesperson, Sarah-Jeanne Labrosse on November 2; The Douglas Institute on November 9; Les impatients on November 16; and L'École nationale de cirque (National Circus School) on November 23.

Admission to Health from Head to Toe includes access to the Centre's permanent exhibitions. However, it should be noted that Science 26 is now closed to make room for Explore, the Science Centre's new interactive exhibition opening November 30.

Visit our electronic press room for pictures.

About the Montréal Science Centre

With more than 700,000 visitors annually, the Montréal Science Centre is a complex dedicated to science and technology. It is characterized by its widely accessible, interactive approach and its showcasing of local innovation and know-how. Its partners are TELUS, Volvo, Énergir, Cogeco and La Presse +.

SOURCE Montreal Science Centre

For further information: Jean-Philippe Rochette, Public Relations Manager, Phone: 514 283 7160, jprochette@vieuxportdemontreal.com