Start Your Engines: 7-Eleven Canada and Rocket League Go Full Throttle

"Refueling in between game sessions and having the perfect food and beverage pairing at watch parties is key for the gaming community. And at 7-Eleven we have a wide range of hot, freshly cooked snacks and cold drinks that will hit the mark," said Norman Hower, VP & GM of 7-Eleven Canada. "There is a huge community of gamers and esports fans among our customers and they're going to love these exclusive offers and opportunities to win amazing prizes."

Win $2,500 to Upgrade your Gaming Gear

7-Eleven Canada is giving away $2,500 a week to eight winners in March and April to help gamers upgrade their gaming gear. With one winner chosen per week, fans will be entered to win when they scan the 7-Eleven app. Customers will receive 5 extra entries with a purchase of participating products. For even more entries, customers are encouraged to order delivery through 7NOW or use the Mobile Checkout at their local 7-Eleven location. The more you scan, the more entries you'll get.

Take 7-Eleven Favorites into Rocket League

A selection of exclusive in-game items inspired by real 7-Eleven crowd-favorites including Slurpee Animated Decal, Big Bite Antenna and the Big Bite Topper, will be hitting the Rocket League pitch. Here's how customers can access and claim them:

Buy select food and beverage products at participating 7-Eleven Canada stores

at participating Scan your 7-Eleven app at checkout to get credit for your purchase. You can also use 7NOW delivery app or Mobile Checkout.

If your purchase qualifies, you'll receive a notification to claim your code via your 7-Eleven app, email, or both.

Fill out the form to claim your in-game items. Once completed, you'll receive an email with a one-time-use code that can be used in Rocket League. And voila - the exclusive item will appear in your garage!

7-Eleven Canada x TGS Rocket League Tournaments and Live Event

To build on the excitement, 7-Eleven Canada is officially partnering with TGS Esports to host three virtual tournaments and a live watch party. Schedule as follows:

March 25 th – 27 th : 7-Eleven Gamers Lounge Live @ The Gaming Stadium featuring Rocket League Championship Series (RLCS) watch party

7-Eleven Gamers Lounge Live @ The Gaming Stadium featuring Rocket League Championship Series (RLCS) watch party April 9 th : Charity Challenge featuring top Canadian influencers

Charity Challenge featuring top Canadian influencers April 30 th – May 1st : Rocket League Open Tournament

Rocket League Open Tournament More details on the Rocket League Tournaments can be found at 7-eleven.ca/rocket-league-gaming-tournaments

For more information on the overall Rocket League partnership, please visit 7-Eleven.ca/RocketLeague .

Contest: No purchase necessary. Scan 7Rewards bar code for one valid entry, plus eligible scans of participating products earn five (5) entries; Mobile checkout purchases and 7Now delivery orders earn ten (10) additional entries for participating products. Contest dates 3/03/22 12:00:00 pm PT – 05/03/22 11:59:59 pm PT. Residents of BC, AB, SK, MB, ON only 13 years+. Eight (8) weekly prize draws for $2500. Each prize valued at approx. $2500. Odds depend on total number of entries received for each draw. Math skill-test required. Click here for full rules and here for no purchase contest entry. To download 7-Eleven app, go to 7rewards.ca or text JOIN to 711247. Msg data rates may apply.

In-Game Codes: In-Game Codes: In-Game codes are available on a first-come first serve basis. Quantities are limited. Offer period begins at 12:00:01 PM CT on 3/2/2022 and ends at 11:59:59 on 5/3/2022, or when the last available in-game code is claimed (whichever comes first). Program exclusive to 7Rewards registered members only. Up to 5,000 of each in-game code items are available during the offer period (while supplies last).Limit of one item code per person. In-game codes are awarded upon completion of the final streak tier level. Allow 24 hours for in-game code to be sent to your email associated to your 7Rewards account. Purchases are cumulative during the promotional period. Redemption of the in-game codes are subject to Rocket League's Terms of Use and End User License Agreement. Rocket League in-games codes have no cash value. Offer good at participating 7-Eleven® stores. Plus applicable deposits, taxes, deposits and environmental levies. Offer not valid with any other coupon or discount. Some restrictions apply. While supplies last.

