Start spreadin' the news… WestJet announces service between Calgary and New York LaGuardia Airport (LGA) for Summer 2025

Seasonal expansion to additional airport delivers optionality and choice to New York-destined travellers in time for the peak summer travel season

CALGARY, AB, Jan. 15, 2025 /CNW/ - WestJet today announced seasonal service between Calgary and New York LaGuardia, bolstering existing service from Calgary to New York John F. Kennedy International Airport and boosting non-stop travel capacity between the Empire State and WestJet's Global Hub.

The decision to increase guest capacity from Calgary to New York underscores WestJet's commitment to operating as Canada's leading leisure carrier and comes as travel demand remains strong across North America, particularly during the busy summer season.

"There is a significant appetite for flights to New York, either for visiting the city itself to watch a Broadway show, concert, catch a Yankees game, visit Central Park, or just to connect onward," said Daniel Fajardo, WestJet Vice-President of Network and Schedule Planning. "The addition of this route boosts our ability to meet this demand and provide guests with more options."

Flights between Calgary and New York LaGuardia will be available for purchase starting at 10 a.m. MST on January 20, 2025, for travel during May 24 and August 30, while year-round flying remains in place connecting Calgary and New York through John F. Kennedy.

Route Frequency 2025 Dates Departure (local time) Arrival (local time) Calgary-New York LGA 1x weekly May 24 – August 30 8:15 a.m. 3:05 p.m. New York LGA-Calgary 1x weekly May 24 – August 30 4:00 p.m. 7:35 p.m.

Full schedule details can be found at https://www.westjet.com/en-ca/flights/direct-flights.

About WestJet

In 27 years of serving Canadians, WestJet has cut airfares in half and increased the flying population in Canada to more than 50 per cent. WestJet launched in 1996 with three aircraft, 250 employees and five destinations, growing over the years to more than 180 aircraft, 14,000 employees and more than 100 destinations in 26 countries.

For more information about everything WestJet, please visit westjet.com.

