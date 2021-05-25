From January to March 2019, Parks Canada held discussion sessions with partners, local stakeholders, First Nations representatives and various interested parties involved with the Park or surrounding areas to feed into the reflection to develop the draft of the new management plan presented today. Since then, in order to follow the guidance of public health authorities, the follow-up engagement sessions were postponed and will now be conducted virtually in order to ensure the health and safety of participants and staff.

The Agency is inviting Canadians to share their views on the draft management plan for La Mauricie National Park and help shape its future. More information about the draft management plan and opportunities for input is available at: http://parkscanada.ca/mauricie-yourdreampark.

Proposals the public will be invited to comment on by June 25, include:

To protect natural heritage and act to restore its integrity.

To protect vestiges of the past and share stories.

A diversity of experiences in all seasons, in a unique natural and cultural setting.

A national park that is accessible and well integrated to the regional community.

Parks Canada, in collaboration with partners, protects and restores national historic sites and national parks; enables people to discover and connect with history and nature; and helps sustain the economic value of these places for local and regional communities. Public engagement on management planning in La Mauricie National Park is an example of how Parks Canada is involving Canadians in implementing these priorities.

"National parks, national historic sites, and national marine conservation areas are a source of pride for all the citizens of Mauricie. Your Dream Park is an opportunity to look toward the future, and imagine what the La Mauricie National Park of tomorrow will be like. Get involved so that the next park management plan will reflect a shared vision of what we want for this key tourism destination in our region."

The Honourable François-Philippe Champagne

Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, and Member of Parliament for Saint-Maurice–Champlain

"At the dawn of a new era for tourism and in a context where the conservation of our natural environments and cultural resources is becoming increasingly important, it is essential for the La Mauricie National Park team to know the public's opinion on their vision of the park of tomorrow. This is why I am inviting the population to describe "Your Dream Park" by participating in large numbers in this virtual public consultation."

Geneviève Caron

Director of La Mauricie National Park

Park management plans are a legislative requirement under the Canada National Parks Act and guide the management of Parks Canada's administered places.



and guide the management of Parks Canada's administered places. Management plans for national parks in Canada are reviewed on a scheduled cycle, to ensure continuity and relevance. Plan reviews provide Parks Canada with the opportunity to build on the strengths of previous plans, and to develop new direction where needed to achieve the desired future for the park.



are reviewed on a scheduled cycle, to ensure continuity and relevance. Plan reviews provide Parks Canada with the opportunity to build on the strengths of previous plans, and to develop new direction where needed to achieve the desired future for the park. Parks Canada manages one of the finest and most extensive systems of protected natural and cultural heritage areas in the world. The system protects a vast network of natural and heritage places that include 171 national historic sites, 47 national parks, five national marine conservation areas, and one national urban park.



manages one of the finest and most extensive systems of protected natural and cultural heritage areas in the world. The system protects a vast network of natural and heritage places that include 171 national historic sites, 47 national parks, five national marine conservation areas, and one national urban park. Established in 1970, La Mauricie National Park is a treasure trove of 536 km², the size of the island of Montréal, with 150 lakes and rivers and 93% of its territory covered by forest. It is open year-round and welcomes an average of 160,000 visitors annually.



