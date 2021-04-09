Starlight US Virtually Opens The Market
Apr 09, 2021, 11:00 ET
TORONTO, April 9, 2021 /CNW/ - Daniel Drimmer, Chief Executive Officer and Evan Kirsh, President, Starlight U.S. Multi-Family (No. 2) Core Plus Fund. ("Starlight US" or the "Fund") (TSXV: SCPT.A) (TSXV: SCPT.U), and their team joined Karoline Hunter, Head, Company Services, TMX Group, to celebrate the Fund's new listing on TSX Venture Exchange and open the market.
Starlight US was established to acquire, own and operate a portfolio primarily comprised of light value-add income-producing Class "A", institutional quality multi-family real estate properties constructed in 1990 or newer, located in the Sunbelt and Mountain States in the United States. https://www.starlightus.com/
For Market Openings: Media may pick up a feed from the TOC (television operations centre) for all market open ceremonies. The feed is named TSX Transmit 1 (SD-SDI) and is produced at the TMX Broadcast Centre and sent live to the TOC. To pick up the feed via the Dejero network, please contact [email protected]. The client feature video will begin playing on the TMX media wall at approximately 9:27 a.m. ET and the markets will open with the sound of a siren at 9:30 a.m. ET
Date: Friday, April 9, 2021
Time: 9:00am - 9:30am
Place: Virtually Broadcast
SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange
For further information: MEDIA CONTACT: Margaret Allison, Director, Legal Services, Starlight Investments, [email protected]
Share this article