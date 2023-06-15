Starlight Investments Releases 2022 Environmental, Social, and Governance ("ESG") Report, Reflecting New Company Vision

TORONTO, June 15, 2023 /CNW/ - Starlight Investments ("Starlight") is pleased to announce the release of its 2022 Environmental, Social and Governance ("ESG") Report. Starlight's annual ESG report provides key updates and insights into the company's progress on its environmental, social and governance initiatives in its operations, with its stakeholders and in communities across its footprint.

2022 was about defining our purpose and advancing our vision. This report reflects the pivotal year we had Tweet this Starlight Investments ESG Report 2022 (CNW Group/Starlight Investments)

Starlight's focus on ESG is aligned with its broader purpose – to invest with impact and drive social and economic growth through real estate. This report reflects that purpose and is intended for a wide range of stakeholders and present the company's commitments, programs and achievements in this area, as well as its key performance indicators.

"Purpose and a sense of curiosity are embedded in everything we do at Starlight," stated Glen Hirsh, Chief Operating Officer, Starlight. "By balancing our extensive experience with visionary curiosity, we have consistently delivered results that, we believe, have a meaningful impact in the communities we serve,"

This Report provides a look into the progress Starlight is making on its commitments, namely social impact, sustainable operations, transparency and accountability and people and culture.

2022 ESG Report highlights include:

11% reduction in carbon emissions intensity since 2019, with a newly set target to achieve net zero by 2050 across all scopes.

Achieved 1 st in the Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark (GRESB) in the Canada Residential Non-listed peer group and 3 rd in the Canada Office: Corporate Non-listed peer group.

in the Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark (GRESB) in the Canada Residential Non-listed peer group and 3 in the Canada Office: Corporate Non-listed peer group. Completed 62% green building certifications across the Commercial portfolio and pursuing 100% of the company's US Residential portfolio and 60% of the company's Canadian Residential portfolio.

Formalized the company's inclusion, diversity, equity, and allyship (IDEA) strategy, revealing that 94% of Starlight employees feel that the company is a diverse and inclusive place to work.

"2022 was about defining our purpose and advancing our vision. This report reflects the pivotal year we had," said Marlee Kohn, Vice President, ESG, Starlight. "We reached a number of key milestones and brought our ESG strategy to life by engaging all our people. We believe to truly embed ESG into the business, the process must be inclusive – to learn, shape, share and determine targets and actions, together."

Stakeholders are encouraged to review Starlight's 2022 ESG Report, here.

For further information and to learn more about Starlight's ESG commitments and initiatives, please visit Starlight's website.

About Starlight Investments

Starlight Investments is a leading global real estate investment and asset management firm. A privately held owner, developer and asset manager of over 77,000 multi-residential suites and 9 million square feet of commercial property space, we offer a range of investment vehicles across various real estate strategies. Starlight's guiding mission is to balance our tenure with visionary curiosity to create positive impact for investors and communities alike. At Starlight, we invest with impact. Learn more at www.starlightinvest.com or connect with us on LinkedIn.

