Starlight Investments Continues Annual Support of The Princess Margaret's Journey to Conquer Cancer as Presenting Sponsor

TORONTO, April 3, 2025 /CNW/ - Starlight Investments ("Starlight") is honoured to continue its legacy of support to The Princess Margaret Cancer Foundation ("PMCF") in its mission to create a world free from the fear of cancer and is proud to be the presenting sponsor of The PMCF's Journey to Conquer Cancer, for the fourth consecutive year.

The Journey to Conquer Cancer ("The Journey") fundraising event, scheduled for Sunday, June 15, 2025, will unite thousands of individuals in a family-friendly walk or run, to raise crucial funds towards cancer research at the world-renowned Princess Margaret Cancer Centre. Starlight has been a proud partner of this impactful initiative for over a decade and has contributed more than $250,000 to the cause through employee participation and fundraising, in addition to its ongoing sponsorships.

"At Starlight, we are committed to making a lasting impact in the communities we serve. We take great pride in supporting The Princess Margaret Cancer Foundation and the transformative research at the Princess Margaret Cancer Centre. Through our involvement in this critical cause, we aim to help improve the lives of individuals and families affected by this illness," said Lauren Kenney, Chief People Officer, Starlight Investments.

Kenney actively serves as an Honourary Chair of The PMCF's Journey to Conquer Cancer.

At the heart of The Journey is the unwavering commitment to support the two in five Canadians that will be diagnosed with cancer and the many more impacted by it. While considerable progress has been made against cancer, the disease continues to affect Canadians at an alarming rate as the number of new diagnoses is expected to increase by 77% by 2050. Each year The PMCF works tirelessly with the help of its passionate community to raise crucial funds to help ignite world-class cancer research and set new standards of care.

"We rely on the generosity of our corporate sponsors and the dedication of our participants in events like The Journey to Conquer Cancer to help fulfill our mission," said Steve Merker, VP of Corporate Community Partnerships, The Princess Margaret Cancer Foundation. "We are grateful for Starlight's continuous support as the presenting sponsor of this event. Their commitment to The PMCF has been instrumental in advancing world-class cancer research at the Princess Margaret Cancer Centre and improving patient outcomes both in Canada and globally. Together, we carry the fire for everyone touched by cancer."

Starlight employees are actively collaborating to raise funds in the lead-up to the event and will participate in The Journey on June 15, 2025. The company will also match donations made to The PMCF on designated dates throughout the campaign.

To learn more about The Journey to Conquer Cancer, register for the event or donate towards cancer research, kindly visit: https://journey2conquer.ca/.

About Starlight Investments

Starlight Investments is a leading global real estate investment and asset management firm headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. A privately held owner, developer and asset manager of over 70,000 multi-residential suites and over 7 million square feet of commercial property space with CAD $30B AUM, Starlight offers a range of investment vehicles across various real estate strategies. Starlight's guiding mission is to balance its tenure with visionary curiosity to create positive impact for investors and communities alike. At Starlight, we invest with impact.

Learn more at www.starlightinvest.com or connect with us on LinkedIn.

About Princess Margaret Cancer Foundation

The Princess Margaret Cancer Foundation is Canada's largest cancer charity. We're dedicated to raising funds for Princess Margaret Cancer Centre, one of the world's leading cancer research and treatment centres, known for its breakthrough discoveries that transform patient outcomes. Together, we Carry The Fire for cancer patients everywhere in our mission to create a world free from the fear of cancer. Through philanthropy, fundraising events, and our world-leading lottery program, we're changing how the world understands, prevents, diagnoses, and treats cancer, benefitting patients at The Princess Margaret, throughout Canada, and around the world.

Learn more: www.thepmcf.ca

SOURCE Starlight Investments

For more information, please contact: [email protected]