Starlight Investments Releases 2024 Sustainability Report, Highlighting Momentum Across Key Priorities

TORONTO, June 18, 2025 /CNW/ - Starlight Investments ("Starlight") today released its 2024 Sustainability Report, detailing the company's sustainability commitments, innovative initiatives, achievements and strong progress across key impact areas. Over the past year, Starlight has continued to implement its robust multi-year Sustainability Action Plan that is founded on continuous improvement and the organization's overarching purpose – to invest with impact.

"Sustainability is a central pillar of our business strategy that shapes both our long-term vision and day-to-day operations," said Glen Hirsh, Chief Operating Officer, Starlight Investments. "We are focused on actions that aim to create a lasting positive impact in the communities we serve. By prioritizing ambitious targets, transparency and engagement, we are laying the groundwork for a more sustainable and inclusive future."

2024 Sustainability Report Highlights

$2.3 billion invested over five years to maintain, upgrade and expand Starlight's properties across Canada .

$48.3 million invested in energy and water retrofits in 2024 alone, accelerating progress towards net zero emissions by 2050.

A reduction of 21% in carbon emissions intensity and 16% in energy intensity since 2019.

1,659 new rental suites built since 2019, primarily through infill development, an approach that reduces disruption to natural ecosystems by promoting sustainable growth in existing neighbourhoods.

Over $12 million invested in resident-focused amenities, from rooftop patios to community gardens, reflecting the evolving needs of families, seniors and young professionals.

1,120 rental suites reserved for vulnerable and at-risk individuals through partnerships with 40 social housing organizations.

$542,000 donated to local charities, and more than 1,000 volunteer hours contributed during Starlight's annual Impact Day.

donated to local charities, and more than 1,000 volunteer hours contributed during Starlight's annual Impact Day. Named among OnConferences' Top 50 Human Resources Team Award winners for Starlight's People & Culture team.

Launched "Ivan's Garden of Hope," a children's book celebrating the diversity and experiences of Starlight's residents and embracing the power of community, distributed to thousands of families across Canada .

"In 2024, we refined our Sustainability Action Plan to set more focused objectives and initiatives. Sustainability is embedded across our operations, from investment analysis to property management, and is directly linked to performance metrics," said Marlee Kohn, Vice President, ESG, Starlight Investments. "Looking ahead, we remain committed to driving our sustainability program forward and moving the dial on the environmental and social priorities that matter most to our stakeholders."

Commitment to Decarbonization

Starlight remains steadfast in its commitment to the environment and has developed a decarbonization pathway to achieve net zero emissions intensity by 2050, with an interim target to reduce emissions by 50% by 2035 over its 2019 baseline year. To date, the company has achieved a reduction of 21% in carbon emissions intensity and 16% in energy intensity across its portfolio. Over the past year, Starlight continued to lay a strong foundation to advance this work through in-depth risk assessments, data-driven decision-making and managing properties with foresight, responsibility and care.

Creating Much-Needed Housing and Vibrant Local Communities

As Canada's leading rental housing provider and developer, Starlight is committed to helping address the country's housing shortage. The company is actively working to increase the supply of purpose-built rental housing, while also making significant investments in the preservation and revitalization of the country's existing and aging rental stock. Starlight has invested over $2.3 billion over the past five years in maintaining, upgrading and expanding its existing properties to ensure they remain high-quality communities for current and future residents. To date, 63% of building improvement investments are made within the first three years of ownership, and 85% over the first five years. Additionally, through community design and regular resident engagement initiatives, the company seeks to provide healthy spaces that enhance well-being and community cohesion.

Starlight's approach to new purpose-built rental developments is resident-focused, thoughtfully creating safe and vibrant communities for residents to live, work and play over the long-term. Every development is designed to integrate with its neighbourhood, meeting unique community needs and enhancing resident quality of life.

Starlight's innovative infill development strategy is helping address Canada's housing crisis by creating new rental supply where it is needed most, while minimizing environmental impact. The company's partnerships with social housing organizations have also delivered 1,120 affordable suites to at-risk populations, reinforcing a commitment to inclusive housing solutions.

People-First Culture Drives Impact

As part of its sustainability program, Starlight is also investing in its greatest asset: its people. With an emphasis on well-being, the organization expanded its wellness initiatives and mental health coverage for employees.

The company continues to advance diversity and inclusion through its dedicated council, companywide training, cultural celebration days and a well-defined code of conduct. These initiatives reflect Starlight's dedication to fostering a supportive and inclusive workplace where all individuals feel valued and respected – and a culture where exceptional talent is engaged and empowered to grow.

Explore Starlight's full 2024 Sustainability Report here.

To learn more about Starlight's sustainability initiatives, please visit the website.

About Starlight Investments

Starlight Investments is a leading global real estate investment and asset management firm headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. A privately held owner, developer and asset manager of over 70,000 multi-residential suites and over 7 million square feet of commercial property space with CAD $30B AUM, Starlight offers a range of investment vehicles across various real estate strategies. Starlight's guiding mission is to balance its tenure with visionary curiosity to create positive impact for investors and communities alike. At Starlight, we invest with impact.

Learn more at www.starlightinvest.com or connect with us on LinkedIn.

