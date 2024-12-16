Starlight Investments Continues Its UK Expansion with Acquisition of Second Major Build-to-Rent Community in Leeds

Latest acquisition increases Starlight's UK portfolio to over 3,600 rental suites

TORONTO, Dec. 16, 2024 /CNW/ - Starlight Investments ("Starlight"), a leading global real estate investment and asset management firm, has announced the further expansion of its UK portfolio through the acquisition of a 300-suite build-to-rent ("BTR") community under development in Leeds.

The property, purchased from Leeds-based developer, Torsion Group, is in a prime location on the eastern edge of the city centre within walking distance of popular areas including Kirkgate and other primary leisure offerings and is conveniently located close to public transit.

Currently under construction, the two-tower BTR development will feature 10- and 17-storey residences with a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments and 63 underground parking spaces. Upon completion, the highly amenitized community will include a state-of-the-art gym, a cinema and two rooftop terraces. The property's design also incorporates numerous sustainability elements.

Leeds is the third largest city in the UK and is recognized as a key financial centre and major employment hub. With a diverse mix of modern and historic architecture, a vibrant arts scene and strong business and education sectors, the city is home to a large population of professionals and students.

This property represents Starlight's second acquisition in Leeds this year, thus marking another strategic milestone in the company's European residential asset management platform. With this acquisition, Starlight UK now has over 3,600 suites under management.

"We are pleased to further strengthen Starlight's presence in Leeds, one of the UK's fastest-growing cities," said Jonnie Milich, Head of UK Residential, Starlight Investments. "The acquisition of this exceptional build-to-rent community underscores our commitment to investing in the creation of high-quality rental housing in the UK. In 2024 we added over 2,400 suites to our UK portfolio, and we look forward to furthering our expansion in the coming year."

