Staples Canada unveils its next generation of the working and learning store in Toronto's Corktown neighbourhood

"As the Working and Learning Company, we know that how, and where, we work is changing by the week," said David Boone, Chief Executive Officer, Staples Canada. "Our new brand defining store in Corktown doesn't just reflect another location for us, it has been meticulously designed to enable Torontonians in the future of working and learning by equipping them with best-in-class advice, tools, services and experiences."

In addition to offering the latest technology products, work-from-anywhere essentials, clean, safe and well solutions, and business services through Solutionshop, the store introduces the sixth Staples Studio location marking a continued investment in coworking spaces. As a first, this Staples Studio location features a second-floor patio with a stage, which can be booked for future Spotlight talks and community events.

Other highlights of the new elevated experience at Staples Corktown include:

Mos Mos Coffee : Brew the perfect coffee experience and get your caffeine fix while shopping in-store.

: Brew the perfect coffee experience and get your caffeine fix while shopping in-store. Solutionshop : Assisting locals with enhanced services that include tech services, graphic design, marketing solutions, shipping, print services and much more.

: Assisting locals with enhanced services that include tech services, graphic design, marketing solutions, shipping, print services and much more. Murals by Local Artists: The Corktown Store is flanked with murals from Pascal Paquette and Zuna Amir , bringing joy and wonder to the in-store experience, making a creative mark on the Corktown community and supporting local artists.

The Corktown Store is flanked with murals from and , bringing joy and wonder to the in-store experience, making a creative mark on the Corktown community and supporting local artists. Technology throughout: The store will feature an interactive workspace experience, including a six-foot touchscreen that can help customers build an effective work from anywhere space in their homes.

Staples Canada supports charitable organizations and programs that encourage education, build entrepreneurship, and preserve the environment, to help communities work, learn and grow together.

"Community is more important now than ever before, and we value the role we play in the communities we serve through our network of 300+ stores across Canada," said Boone. "While our new store is exciting, we're equally excited to give back to the community that we've been a part of since our Front Street store opened in 1993."

The Corktown Store is Staples Canada's first 100% Bullfrog Powered store – Bullfrog's electricity comes exclusively from wind and hydro facilities that have been certified as low impact by Environment Canada under its EcoLogo program.

first Bullfrog's electricity comes exclusively from wind and hydro facilities that have been certified as low impact by Environment Canada under its EcoLogo program. At the October 16 grand opening event, Staples Canada will donate $5,000 to charity partner MAP to Even the Odds and help eliminate inequities in the Corktown community.

grand opening event, and help eliminate inequities in the Corktown community. Staples Canada will donate $5,000 worth of technology and school supplies to community school, Market Lane Public School , located on The Esplanade.

, located on The Esplanade. Coinciding with Small Business Month in Canada , Staples Canada will work with six local small businesses and entrepreneurs to provide $1,000 in Solutionshop services to support the growth of their business. This process will be profiled on The Working and Learning Blog on staples.ca, as well as through Staples Canada's social channels.

Torontonians are encouraged to join Staples Canada for the grand opening of its new Corktown store on October 16 at 9 a.m. The first 100 customers will receive gift cards valued at up to $100 and a 10 per cent store-wide discount on most products. From October 17 to November 16, customers will receive $10 off in-store purchases of $75 or more, as well as additional in-store offers.

About Staples Canada

Staples Canada is The Working and Learning Company. With a focus on community, inspiration and services, the privately-owned company is committed to being a dynamic, inspiring partner to customers who visit its 300+ locations and staples.ca. The company has two brands that support business customers, Staples Preferred for small businesses and Staples Professional for medium to large-sized enterprises, as well as five co-working facilities in Toronto, Kelowna, Oakville and Ottawa under the banner Staples Studio. Staples Canada is a proud partner of MAP through its Even the Odds campaign, which aims to tackle inequities in communities across Canada and helps make a future that's fair for everyone. Visit staples.ca for more information or get social with @StaplesCanada on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn.

