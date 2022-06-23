Staples Canada unveils its next generation of the working and learning store in Calgary's University District

Newest concept store in Calgary's mindfully designed community includes largest Staples Studio coworking location to date

RICHMOND HILL, ON, June 23, 2022 /CNW/ - Staples Canada is bringing its newest working and learning store to Calgary's University District neighbourhood. On Saturday, June 25, the retailer will open the doors to its latest store at 3909 University Avenue NW, marking Staples Studio's first coworking location to open in Alberta. The new location will be a hub for the community providing the best working and learning products and services for businesses and consumers.

"As one of Canada's fastest-growing cities, and a hub of commerce and entrepreneurship, we're excited to bring our newest concept location to the Calgary market," said David Boone, Chief Executive Officer, Staples Canada. "We are proud to continue our ongoing expansion of Staples Studio given strong demand amongst entrepreneurs, small businesses, and remote workers and learners. We are confident our new University District store will become a space where locals can meet, collaborate and thrive."

In addition to offering the latest technology products, work-from-anywhere essentials, clean, safe and well solutions, and business services through Solutionshop, the store introduces the seventh Staples Studio location marking a continued investment in coworking spaces. This Staples Studio, located on the store's second floor, is the largest in Canada, featuring a collaborative, open-concept environment. Staples' latest Spotlight Space is also located on the second floor, an auditorium-style event and community learning space which can be booked by Staples Studio members and members of the public alike. Like all Staples stores across Canada, this store features a Solutionshop location assisting locals with enhanced services including tech support, graphic design, marketing solutions, shipping, printing and much more.

"Staples has been a part of the Calgary community for 27 years" said Rachel Huckle, Chief Retail Officer, Staples Canada. "As the Working and Learning Company, we continue to help contribute to the communities we serve by being a dynamic, inspiring partner. To this end, we've created a space that helps them solve problems and provides growth opportunities."

A focus on sustainability

Staples Canada is passionate about making a positive impact on the environment and enabling its customers and communities with solutions for a greener future. As the newest member of the University District, a socially-conscious, sustainable community, Staples is proud that its University District store is its second one to be 100% Bullfrog Powered – Bullfrog's electricity comes exclusively from wind and hydro facilities that have been certified as low impact by Environment Canada under its EcoLogo program. Notably, Staples is the number one supporter of Bullfrog Energy in the retail space in Canada.

Calgarians are encouraged to join Staples Canada for the grand opening of its new University District store on June 25 at 9 a.m. The first 100 customers will receive gift cards valued at up to $100 and a 10 per cent store-wide discount on most products on June 25. Additional in-store offers will run until July 26.

