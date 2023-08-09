Staples Canada supports teachers this Back to School season with value and help to prepare for the return to the classroom

Canada's destination for all things Back to School brings back teacher appreciation days, enhances membership program and launches contest to celebrate educators

RICHMOND HILL, ON, Aug. 9, 2023 /CNW/ - Teachers are pillars in the communities they serve, and Staples Canada is helping teachers get ready for the return to the classroom with more value and special benefits for educators.

"We have supported Canadians with Back to School since 1991 and know that teachers turn to us to stock up their classrooms," said Rachel Huckle, President, Staples Canada. "We understand that many teachers are spending out of pocket, not just for their classroom, but also to outfit their own families, so our aim is to offer the best value to help make it easy and fun."

Staples is offering its best Teacher Appreciation discount yet to help educators get back to the classroom with everything they need. All educators registered with the Staples Teacher Membership Program can take advantage of special discounts and gifts from August 9 to September 5.

With throwback pricing as part of its '90s-inspired Back to School campaign, Staples has lowered the price on classroom essentials, including:

Teacher Appreciation Days and Membership Program

August 9 to 15, 2023 : 10% off tech purchases and 20% off just about everything else, on purchases over $40 (terms and conditions apply).

: 10% off tech purchases and 20% off just about everything else, on purchases over (terms and conditions apply). August 15 to September 5, 2023 : $50 off tech purchases of $500 and 15% off just about everything else (terms and conditions apply).

: off tech purchases of and 15% off just about everything else (terms and conditions apply). 2023 Teacher Appreciation Gift: a stylish gry mattr notebook and pen when you shop in-store (while quantities last).

Staples' Teacher Membership Program provides exclusive perks and competitive pricing on essential supplies for teachers year-round. The program is free to join and available to all staff, faculty and teachers at public and private K-12 schools, colleges and universities, as well as home educators. Benefits include:

Exclusive Offers: Members receive discounts on supplies, tech and print and marketing services at Staples Print Services.

Members receive discounts on supplies, tech and print and marketing services at Staples Print Services. Service: Teachers will have access to one-on-one service with an account manager and have twice as long to return purchased items.

Teachers will have access to one-on-one service with an account manager and have twice as long to return purchased items. School Tools : Teachers can create and share their class-specific lists of school supplies with parents and students. Staples Canada will donate three per cent back to the school for every purchase made.

Teachers can create and share their class-specific lists of school supplies with parents and students. will donate three per cent back to the school for every purchase made. Perks: Every quarter, members receive free colour copies and photo prints, as well as annual appreciation gifts.

Visit staples.ca/teachermembership for more information or to join.

We Love Teachers Contest

Staples' commitment to teachers extends beyond value, it also includes recognition. The We Love Teachers Contest returns from August 14 to September 14 for a second year to recognize exceptional teachers from across Canada. Eight teachers from across Canada will be selected for a chance to win a $1,000 Staples gift card for their classroom or to upgrade any technology and $500 Reitmans gift card. Winners will be revealed on World Teachers' Day (October 5).

What's the best thing about the classroom? The teacher. Visit staples.ca/weloveteachers to learn more and nominate someone.

Partnerships

This Back to School Season, Staples has partnered with Lysol and Canadian retailer Reitmans on additional initiatives to support teachers.

Lysol Here for Healthy Schools : Helping schools reduce absenteeism due to preventable illness. This year, Staples will assemble and deliver Welcome Back Packs to elementary schools across Canada to equip teachers with germ prevention resources, protocols and other helpful resources for the classroom.

Helping schools reduce absenteeism due to preventable illness. This year, will assemble and deliver Welcome Back Packs to elementary schools across to equip teachers with germ prevention resources, protocols and other helpful resources for the classroom. Reitmans Style RSVP Back to Cool Event: On August 23 and 24, Reitmans will host a personal styling event for teachers and school staff across 20 of its stores in Ontario . Staples will provide a free gift to all attendees. To register, visit reitmans.com/en/rsvp.

About Staples Canada

Staples Canada is The Working and Learning Company. The privately-owned company is committed to being a dynamic, inspiring partner to customers who visit its 300+ locations and staples.ca . The company has two brands which support business customers: Staples Preferred for small businesses and entrepreneurs, and Staples Professional for medium to large-sized enterprises, as well as seven Staples Studio co-working facilities across Canada. Through Solutionshop, Canadians can access a variety of pack and ship options , as well as a broad suite of business services. Staples is a proud partner of MAP through its Even the Odds campaign, which aims to tackle inequities in communities across Canada and helps make a future that's fair for everyone. Visit staples.ca for more information or engage with us at @StaplesCanada on Facebook , Twitter , Instagram , LinkedIn , TikTok or Pinterest .

SOURCE Staples Canada ULC

For further information: Media Information: Kathleen Stelmach, Staples Canada, 905-737-1147 Ext. 578, [email protected]; Golin, for Staples Canada: Meg Murphy, 647-475-4495, [email protected]