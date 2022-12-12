Staples Canada strengthens its shipping services through new partnership with UPS

Working and Learning Company simplifies thoughtful deliveries this holiday season and beyond

RICHMOND HILL, ON, Dec. 12, 2022 /CNW/ - With the holidays fast approaching, Staples Canada is offering simplified delivery services for all Canadians. In addition to existing partnerships with major carriers, Staples is introducing a new partnership with UPS, enabling customers to ship with the carrier as well as to drop-off and collect Hold at Location packages at select Staples stores.

"We know that Canadians have so much on their minds as they navigate the holiday season, especially the rising costs of living. As the Working and Learning Company, we want to provide convenient, reliable and cost-effective shipping solutions for our customers," said Rachel Huckle, President, Staples Canada. "Our partnerships with all of Canada's best shipping carriers and locations across Canada open every day means that we can support customers not just with their holiday-related shipping needs, but with their personal and business needs, year-round."

New Partnership with UPS

Staples Canada has partnered with UPS both as a new carrier, as well as to accept drop-off packages and Hold at Location packages in 39 stores across Canada, increasing convenience for both Staples and UPS customers. Beginning December 12, select Staples Canada stores will appear in UPS' My Choice® portal and can be selected by customers for incoming orders.

"We are excited to partner with Staples as their newest carrier partner," said Greg Kane, Vice-President of Marketing, UPS Canada. "Offering additional locations for our customers to drop off and pick up their UPS packages will increase convenience for customers across Canada, helping us deliver what matters."

Staples is Canada's Shipping Destination

All Staples stores across Canada offer convenient solutions through all major carriers to ensure parcels arrive on-time and at the best price. Through Solutionshop, customers can access a variety of pack and ship options, as well as convenient box and envelope sizes in-store, with the ability to help pack items safely and securely for a flat-rate fee. More information on Staples' shipping options and carrier partnerships can be found at Staples.ca/Ship.

