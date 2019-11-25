Staples, Canada's thoughtful gifting destination, announces Black Friday deals

Hundreds of items on sale with the lowest prices of the year

RICHMOND HILL, ON, Nov. 25, 2019 /CNW/ - Staples Canada, The Working and Learning Company, has released its deals for Black Friday available in-store and online. Hundreds of thoughtful gift ideas and popular, must-have items all at the lowest prices of the year.

Staples Canada stores will open at 7 a.m. on Black Friday (where permitted). The first 30 customers in line will receive a free $15 Staples gift card. Shoppers can also get a head start on their Black Friday shopping online with deals going live on staples.ca at 12 a.m. EST on November 29, 2019.

"We are going that extra mile for our customers. Not only do we have our best prices of the year on our most popular products, but we're also giving a $15 gift card to the first 30 people in line across all our 305 locations," said John DeFranco, Chief Commercial Officer, Staples Canada. "It's a great time to get a head start on your holiday shopping, whether you're looking for the latest tech accessories from the best brands, gaming gear or stocking stuffers."

Top Black Friday deals include:

*Prices do not include provincial Eco Fees, where applicable.

Staples Canada is The Working and Learning Company. With a focus on community, inspiration and services, the company is committed to being a dynamic, inspiring partner to customers who visit its 305 locations across the country and online at staples.ca. The company offers three co-working facilities in Toronto, Kelowna and Oakville under the banner Staples Studio. Since its transformation to The Working and Learning Company, Staples Canada has been demonstrating a renewed commitment to small businesses and consumers, through expanded services that go beyond printing in Solutionshop, thousands of new products, tech services, special events, and informative content with the Spotlight Speaker Series and newly-launched blog. A privately-owned company, Staples Canada is dedicated to helping its customers work, learn and grow. Visit staples.ca for more information, or get social with @StaplesCanada on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn.

