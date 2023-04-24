Staples Canada provides updates on goals for a greener future

Working and Learning Company continues to invest in programs to provide Canadians with easy eco-solutions

RICHMOND HILL, ON, April 24, 2023 /CNW/ - As a planet passionate organization, Staples Canada continues to raise the bar on providing sustainable solutions which helps Canadians make more environmentally conscious choices, including an assortment of over 2,500 eco-friendly products. The Working and Learning Company is committed to achieving its bold goals set in 2020 to foster a greener future – including continued investment in energy efficiency, waste diversion and recycling programs which help reduce our collective environmental impact, improving sustainability in our communities.

"As the Working and Learning Company, sustainability has long been part of our DNA and our achievements to date reflect this dedication," said David Boone, CEO, Staples Canada. "We know that we're all accountable for our planet and we are excited to further invest and strengthen our sustainability initiatives in order to provide Canadians with easy eco-conscious solutions and drive positive change."

Goals for a greener future

Staples Canada's goal is to reduce its environmental impact through two key pillars: improving waste diversion and recycling and maximizing energy efficiency. In 2020, Staples set the following goals with its partners to help Canadians reduce environmental impact by 2025. Staples is current on track to achieve all targets in 2025:

Target by 2025- to recycle 13.5 million metric tonnes of technology. Current results: (2020-present) 6.0 million metric tonnes

Target by 2025 – to recycle 8 million units of writing tools. Current results (2020-present) 4.5 million units

Target by 2025- to recycle 8.5 million units of ink & toner. Current results (2020-present) 4.4 million units

Target by 2025- to recycle 750 metric tonnes of batteries. Current results (2020-present) 495 metric tonnes

All buildings to feature LED interior and exterior lighting. Current results 159/315 properties complete

Target by 2025-Reduce Natural Gas and electricity consumption in our buildings by 10% from our baseline through constant commissioning. Current results (2020-present) NG decrease of 5.6% and electricity decrease of 9.78%

Key achievements

Over the past year, Staples has made great strides in its planet-passionate journey through innovative ideas and corporate initiatives:

Bullfrog Power's Number One Retail Partner: Staples continues to deepen its partnership with Bullfrog Power, enabling all Staples Studio co-working spaces, Print Hubs, Solutionshop locations, and its E-commerce platform to be 100 per cent powered by Bullfrog's clean and renewable energy, certified by Environment Canada.

Supporting Canadians with easy waste diversion solutions: Staples is dedicated to reducing waste and continues to invest in initiatives that provide Canadians with easy recycling solutions. Through its programs, Staples has collected over 20.5 million kilograms of e-waste, diverted 233.9 thousand kilograms of batteries and over 6 million writing instruments from landfills. Staples' 300+ store locations across Canada have several free recycling solutions available for customers, including:

Battery Recycling : Staples Canada partners with Call2Recycle to collect used batteries (rechargeable and alkaline) from all store locations, Staples Professional and its Home Office for recycling. In recognition of progress made, Call2Recycle awarded Staples Canada with the 2022 Leader in Sustainability Award.

: partners with to collect used batteries (rechargeable and alkaline) from all store locations, Staples Professional and its Home Office for recycling. In recognition of progress made, Call2Recycle awarded with the 2022 Leader in Sustainability Award. Writing Instruments: 2022 marked the 10-year anniversary of Staples' partnership with TerraCycle , a program designed for recycling writing instruments. Customers are encouraged to drop off used writing instruments at local stores, such as pens, pencils, markers, and highlighters, which are sent to TerraCycle for recycling.

2022 marked the 10-year anniversary of partnership with , a program designed for recycling writing instruments. Customers are encouraged to drop off used writing instruments at local stores, such as pens, pencils, markers, and highlighters, which are sent to TerraCycle for recycling. Zero Waste Box™: Also in partnership with TerraCycle, the Zero Waste Box is available through Staples Professional and offers easy recycling solutions for any business or facility. Through the Zero Waste Box Platform, you can recycle a number of difficult waste streams like coffee capsules, safety equipment, and office waste.

Also in partnership with TerraCycle, the is available through Staples Professional and offers easy recycling solutions for any business or facility. Through the Zero Waste Box Platform, you can recycle a number of difficult waste streams like coffee capsules, safety equipment, and office waste. Electronics Tech Recycling: Staples Canada national electronics recycling partner eCycle Solutions take back end-of-life electronics at all retail locations*. Recyclable items accepted include cell phones, computers, computer parts, small appliances and more. Staples Professional also offers electronic tech recycling through its fleet services. Staples Canada is an authorized e-waste provider site through the Electronic Products Recycling Association (EPRA) nationally.

Staples Canada national electronics recycling partner take back end-of-life electronics at all retail locations*. Recyclable items accepted include cell phones, computers, computer parts, small appliances and more. Staples Professional also offers electronic tech recycling through its fleet services. is an authorized e-waste provider site through the Electronic Products Recycling Association (EPRA) nationally. Shredding: Though Staples' partnership with Iron Mountain , customers can access safe and cost-effective secure shredding services. All shredded materials are then recycled to minimize waste and pollution.

Though Staples' partnership with , customers can access safe and cost-effective secure shredding services. All shredded materials are then recycled to minimize waste and pollution. Ink Recycling Programs: Every year 300 million ink cartridges end up in North American landfills. Staples Canada encourages schools across the country to participate in its School Ink Recycling Program with Clover Environmental Solutions by signing up to receive a free ink cartridge collection bin. Staples Professional and all Staples' retail locations and delivery drivers also collect ink/toner cartridges from consumers to be recycled.

Every year 300 million ink cartridges end up in North American landfills. encourages schools across the country to participate in its with Clover Environmental Solutions by signing up to receive a free ink cartridge collection bin. Staples Professional and all retail locations and delivery drivers also collect ink/toner cartridges from consumers to be recycled. Electric Vehicle (EV) Fleet: Staples Canada's first electric vehicle fleet will commence operation in the Vancouver market early May, with 10 more vehicles set to be deployed in Ontario later this summer.

More information on sustainability goals, waste diversion and recycling programs, along with several informative environment resources can be found on Staples Canada's sustainability hub at staples.ca/environment.

About Staples Canada

Staples Canada is The Working and Learning Company. The privately-owned company is committed to being a dynamic, inspiring partner to customers who visit its 300+ locations and staples.ca. The company has two brands which support business customers: Staples Preferred for small businesses and entrepreneurs, and Staples Professional for medium to large-sized enterprises, as well as seven Staples Studio co-working facilities across Canada. Through Solutionshop, Canadians can access a variety of pack and ship options, as well as a broad suite of business services. Staples is a proud partner of MAP through its Even the Odds campaign, which aims to tackle inequities in communities across Canada and helps make a future that's fair for everyone. Visit staples.ca for more information or engage with us at @StaplesCanada on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, TikTok or Pinterest.

*With the exception of stores located in Calgary, Alberta

