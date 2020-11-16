Staples Canada prepares for a very different holiday season with shop and ship solutions

More than ever, Canadians will be looking to show their appreciation for family, friends, teachers, colleagues and business partners who have supported them through difficult times. Staples has something for everyone on that list, including technology products to stay connected, workspace products and accessories to freshen up remote workspaces, creativity and learning products for kids, unique stocking stuffers, and sentimental personalized gifts.

Understanding that Canadians will do more of their holiday shopping online this year, Staples is prepared to help ensure gifts arrive on time. Eighty-five per cent of staples.ca orders are shipped through its own delivery fleet to maintain fast, free delivery on all orders, regardless of any challenges impacting the overall delivery market. Staples Canada locations also offer two-hour Contactless Curbside Pickup to give customers convenient options to shop.

"We're thrilled to be able to provide gifting solutions to Canadians, whoever they're gifting for," said John DeFranco, Chief Commercial Officer, Staples Canada. "We've made sure our product selection reflects the changing needs of Canadians, which includes the addition of more great work from anywhere solutions, top technology products from the best brands, learning and creativity solutions for kids, and corporate gift ideas. Our aim is to ensure that gifts arrive on time and with Contactless Curbside Pickup, we'll be able to fulfill last-minute orders for pick up in-store until December 24."

In addition to its commitment to getting gifts delivered to Canadians on time, Staples Canada is helping Canadians ace the holiday shopping season safely with a number of initiatives, including:

New products and exclusive brands: Thousands of new products have been added to make it easy to find the perfect gift and with price-matching available, Staples also provides the best value. General Supply Goods + Co. is a holiday favourite that's rooted in Canadian nostalgia and exclusive to Staples Canada . Another stylish exclusive brand is gry mattr by Joe Mimran , a line of chic home and office accessories that live at the intersection of work and life, making it a great brand for corporate gifting.





Technology to stay connected: With the pandemic comes a new community of remote workers and families navigating how to stay connected while remaining apart. Staples carries the latest and best technology brands, and work from anywhere products, which include an expanded assortment of video conferencing products, tablets and portable computers.





Canada's leading shop and ship destination: Customers can visit any Staples location in Canada, purchase a holiday gift, pack it and then ship it to anywhere in Canada, the United States or overseas in-store using a wide-range of shipping services from FedEx, Purolator and Canada Post. Customers can also protect their deliveries and enjoy peace of mind by redirecting FedEx shipments to a participating Staples store for convenient and secure pickups during the busy holiday season.





Get personal with gifts: Personalized gifting will be important to feel close to loved ones when Canadians can't physically be close. Solutionshop offers an array of creative personalized solutions that include canvas prints, photo books, playing cards, fleece blankets, puzzles and ornaments.





ShopSafe™ in-store health and safety program: Staples Canada has introduced a ShopSafe™ Program to keep its associates and customers safe. In-store health and safety protocols include physical distancing guidelines, all-day disinfection, face mask requirements, sanitization stations and a ShopSafe app that gives customers the option to join a virtual queue in-store during peak times.





Extended return policy: Staples Canada has extended its store return policy for the gifting season. Purchases made after November 1 can be returned until January 16 or 14-30 days from the purchase date (whichever is longer). Returns must be accompanied by a receipt of sale and items returned with a gift receipt will be eligible for exchange or store credit.

For more holiday inspiration, visit staples.ca/gifting and follow Staples Canada on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.

About Staples Canada

Staples Canada is The Working and Learning Company. With a focus on community, inspiration and services, the company is committed to being a dynamic, inspiring partner to customers who visit its 305 locations across the country and online at staples.ca. The company offers five co-working facilities in Toronto, Kelowna, Oakville and Ottawa under the banner Staples Studio. Since its transformation to The Working and Learning Company, Staples Canada has demonstrated a renewed commitment to small businesses and consumers, through expanded services that go beyond printing in Solutionshop, thousands of new products, tech services, special events, and informative content with the Spotlight Speaker Series and newly-launched blog. A privately-owned company, Staples Canada is dedicated to helping its customers work, learn and grow. Visit staples.ca for more information or get social with @StaplesCanada on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn.

SOURCE Staples Canada ULC

For further information: Alessandra Saccal, Staples Canada, 905-737-1147 Ext. 2363, [email protected]; Kathleen Stelmach, Staples Canada, 905-737-1147 Ext. 2714, [email protected]; David Dwyer, Golin, 647-828-0140, [email protected]

