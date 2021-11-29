Staples Canada partners with MAP to Even the Odds this Giving Tuesday

"Playing a part in the Giving Tuesday movement with MAP is important to who we are as a company and what we believe in. The work they are doing continues to shed light on inequity in Canada and help build vibrant, healthy communities," said David Boone, CEO, Staples Canada. "We are excited to further our partnership with MAP's innovative research programs and to lend our support, especially during the holiday season."

Staples Canada has created an Inspiration Pack by Pep Rally, available for $6.99. It includes a set of pencil crayons, an eraser, and a sharpener, with 100% of the proceeds going to MAP, available now and while supplies last at Staples stores across Canada. Customers can also make a donation in-store or online at staples.ca/EvenTheOdds on Tuesday, November 30, and throughout the holiday season, with 100% of the proceeds going to MAP.

Earlier this year, Staples Canada announced a long-term partnership with MAP to Even the Odds and, to date, has raised more than $1.05 million with the generous support of Staples customers, vendors and corporate donations. Through innovative research and real-world program and policy solutions, MAP scientists tackle complex community health issues at the intersection of health and inequity. Even the Odds is a bold commitment to make a difference in Canada's unique and diverse communities through corporate donations, fundraising and awareness.

Giving Tuesday is a global day of giving thanks that takes place each year after Black Friday and Cyber Monday, marking the first day of the giving season around the world. Across the country, Canadians come together to take part in activities to support charities and non-profits.

To make a donation or for more information, visit staples.ca/EvenTheOdds.

About MAP

MAP is a world-leading research centre dedicated to creating a healthier future for all. Through big-picture research and street-level solutions, MAP scientists tackle complex community health issues—many at the intersection of health and inequity. MAP's scientists, staff and students work in partnership with communities, researchers, and government leaders across Canada to address issues such as homelessness, unequal access to health care and medicine, and the lifelong effects of childhood poverty. MAP is part of the Li Ka Shing Knowledge Institute of St. Michael's Hospital, Unity Health Toronto. For more information, visit maphealth.ca.

About Staples Canada

Staples Canada is The Working and Learning Company. With a focus on community, inspiration and services, the privately-owned company is committed to being a dynamic, inspiring partner to customers who visit its 300+ locations and staples.ca. The company has two brands that support business customers, Staples Preferred for small businesses and Staples Professional for medium to large-sized enterprises, as well as six co-working facilities in Toronto, Kelowna, Oakville and Ottawa under the banner Staples Studio. Staples Canada is a proud partner of MAP through its Even the Odds campaign, which aims to tackle inequities in communities across Canada and helps make a future that's fair for everyone. Visit staples.ca for more information or get social with @StaplesCanada on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn.

