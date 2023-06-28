Staples Canada launches Staples FlexPlan for Apple Products ("Staples Flexplan")

RICHMOND HILL, ON, June 28, 2023 /CNW/ - Staples Canada customers now have more options to purchase their favourite Apple products with today's launch of Staples FlexPlan. A new financing program, Staples FlexPlan enables customers to apply for a loan with a payment amount of up to $125/month for the purchase of eligible Apple products. With this offering, qualified applicants can be one step closer to acquiring the latest iPhone, Apple Watch, iPad or Mac through purchase financing with as little as 0% APR or 9.99% APR.1 Financing for Staples FlexPlan for Apple products is provided by RBC Ampli Inc., and the program is open to all Canadian residents over the age of majority in their province or territory (except residents of Quebec). The program offers great value through low monthly instalments, reserving a portion of the loan to be repaid at the end of the term, and giving customers flexible and convenient options for settling their balance.2

"Now more than ever, customers want options when it comes to how they pay," said David Boone, CEO, Staples Canada. "This collaboration builds on our commitment to deliver flexibility to our customers, letting them select how they pay for the best in Apple technology in a way that suits their needs."

Applying for Staples FlexPlan for Apple products is quick and easy. Customers who meet the program's lending criteria can qualify in minutes through the simple online application.3

For more information on the Staples FlexPlan for Apple products, and to find out which Apple products are eligible, visit Staples FlexPlan .

About Staples Canada

Staples Canada is The Working and Learning Company. The privately-owned company is committed to being a dynamic, inspiring partner to customers who visit its 300+ locations and staples.ca . The company has two brands which support business customers: Staples Preferred for small businesses and entrepreneurs, and Staples Professional for medium to large-sized enterprises, as well as seven Staples Studio co-working facilities across Canada. Through Solutionshop, Canadians can access a variety of pack and ship options, as well as a broad suite of business services. Staples is a proud partner of MAP through its Even the Odds campaign, which aims to tackle inequities in communities across Canada and helps make a future that's fair for everyone. Visit staples.ca for more information or engage with us at @StaplesCanada on Facebook , Twitter , Instagram , LinkedIn , TikTok or Pinterest .

LEGAL INFORMATION

1 Terms and conditions vary by Apple product and applicant's qualifications. Financing will be available at 0% or 9.99% APR, based on eligibility. The financing term will be 12 months for eligible Apple accessories, 24 months for iPhone and Apple Watch products, and 36 months for iPad and Mac products. For example, qualified applicants could finance the purchase of an iPhone 14 with AppleCare+ with monthly payments of $43.98 at 0% APR for 24 months. Offer subject to change/cancellation without notice and is only available for regularly priced Apple Products. The plan is not available for any products for which promotional pricing may apply.



2 After 24 months for iPhone and Apple Watch, and after 36 months for iPad and Mac, the customer can choose to return their device to pay off their loan and/or upgrade to a new device, or keep their device and pay off the remaining balance. For complete details and legal information regarding upgrade terms and conditions, visit: https://staplesca-isub-ca.liftforward.com/staplesca/en/upgrade-tc



3 Loans subject to approval of credit application. PayPlan by RBC financing is provided by RBC Ampli Inc.



4 Integration services for the Staples FlexPlan program provided by Liftforward. For more information about Liftforward, visit liftforward.com





