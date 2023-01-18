Staples Canada launches Longevity™, Canada's best ergonomic desk, in collaboration with gry mattr and ergoCentric

Premium hybrid work solution to be previewed at Interior Design Show '23 in Toronto

RICHMOND HILL, ON, Jan. 18, 2023 /CNW/ - With hybrid work as a new work standard, many Canadians still lack the proper tools and equipment they need to reach their potential. Staples Canada has once again partnered with its gry mattr collection, designed by Joe Mimran and ergoCentric, North America's premier manufacturer of high-quality ergonomic furniture to introduce the new Longevity™ Height Adjustable Desk – which will be launched at this week's Interior Design Show (IDS) at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre, South Building.

"Through our research with Angus Reid Group, we know hybrid workers lack comfortability and a sense of well-being in their home office set-up with 55 per cent saying they are missing an ergonomic chair or desk altogether," said John DeFranco, Chief Commercial Officer, Staples Canada. "That's why we've partnered with leading experts in the field of ergonomics to create future-focused hybrid work solutions to help our customers succeed in the new world of work."

The Longevity™ Height Adjustable Desk is one of Staples' first Hybrid Certified products and the next evolution in workspace innovation, stylishly designed to reduce stress and raise productivity for a healthier way to work, crafted by a team of ergonomic experts and engineers to enhance workspace wellness. The desk allows users to effortlessly change between seated and standing positions, reducing stress and tension and improving circulation throughout the body. It offers easy-to-use up/down controls with three-position memory and quiet motors to ensure a smooth, quiet transition, with a thoughtfully minimal and sleek design.

"We all know the challenges associated with keeping a balanced and healthy lifestyle no matter where or how you work," said Joe Mimran, president and creative director, Joseph Mimran & Associates Inc. and lead creative director, gry mattr. "We wanted to design something that would help Canadians find that balance effortlessly, in fashion that can be custom-fitted to your needs - all in a stylish and minimal design to further promote the sense of wellness."

The Longevity™ Height Adjustable Desk will be previewed at the 2023 IDS flagship trade show from January 19 – 22 at the Staples Canada booth 723. IDS Toronto will explore design for a complex world with its 2023 theme, Moving Parts, reflecting how contemporary designers are creating, sourcing, producing and distributing products in an ever-changing landscape.

The Longevity™ Height Adjustable Desk is available nationally via staples.ca for $899.99 immediately; it'll be available in select Staples Canada stores as well through Staples Professional representatives in February. Discover a suite of thoughtfully curated innovative hybrid work solutions and ergonomically designed equipment at staples.ca/workfromanywhere.

