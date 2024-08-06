National fundraising initiative with Kiwanis Foundation and United Way Centraide has raised more than $17 million to-date for communities across Canada

RICHMOND HILL, ON, Aug. 6, 2024 /CNW/ - As the school year approaches, Staples Canada kicks off its 19th annual School Supply Drive to equip students in need with classroom essentials for a successful Back to School season. Thanks to donations from Staples customers, the program has raised more than $17 million to date, eliminating barriers to education.

"Ensuring students have the essential supplies they need as they return to school is crucial, and we're proud that our annual School Supply Drive offers support to parents, teachers, and students," said Rachel Huckle, CEO, Staples Canada. "We know the cost of school supplies can be a financial barrier and ranks as one of the top affordability challenges for parents, according to our research conducted this past June. We're looking forward to continuing this fundraising program to further support learning and growth in our communities."

From August 4 to September 22, customers shopping in-store can choose to add a donation to their purchase. One hundred per cent of the donations raised in every store are allocated to one of Staples' charitable partners and go directly to support kids in that community. This year's partners include Kiwanis Foundation of Canada (Ontario) and United Way Centraide (rest of Canada). Partners are selected based on reputation, corporate relationship with Staples, and ability to reach communities across the provinces located within their geographical region. Donations can also be made online at staples.ca/SupplyDrive.

More on Kiwanis Foundation of Canada

Kiwanis empowers communities to improve the world by making lasting differences in the lives of children. Kiwanis strives to be a positive influence in communities worldwide — so that one day, all children will wake up in communities that believe in them, nurture them and provide the support they need to thrive. Many Kiwanis Clubs in Ontario have supported the program for over 16 years.

"This partnership with Staples and Kiwanis has benefited thousands of underprivileged kids with the Back to School and backpack programs," said Peter Tudisco, Past Kiwanis Eastern Canada and the Caribbean District (EC&C) Governor, Kiwanis Club Cambridge. "Kiwanis is dedicated to supporting children and Staples has stepped up with this program. I'm looking forward to this continued partnership to help make a positive impact in children's lives".

More on United Way Centraide

United Way Centraide works to give children and youth the support they need to get a great start in life, do well in school, and reach their full potential. United Way Centraide is helping kids engage in learning, connect with their community, and build their emotional and physical wellbeing – from after-school homework and tutoring programs to resources that help parents prepare their children for kindergarten.

"I'm excited to see our longstanding partnership with Staples continuing to expand eastward to Quebec and the Maritimes," said Rob Yager, President and CEO, United Way of the Alberta Capital Region. "This collaboration will bring hope and support to countless students from low-income families by providing them with the supplies they need to be successful in school. Together, we're helping build brighter futures, one backpack at a time."

About Staples Canada

Staples Canada is The Working and Learning Company. We are a privately-owned company committed to helping parents, teachers, businesses, and entrepreneurs work smarter, learn more and grow every day. Our network includes 298 stores across Canada and staples.ca, printing and shipping services at Staples Print, and Staples Studio co-working spaces. To service the unique needs of businesses, we also have a number of dedicated B2B brands that support business customers of all sizes, which include Staples Preferred , Staples Professional, Supreme Office Supplies and Furniture, Denis Office Supplies, Monarch Office Supply Inc. and Beatties. Headquartered in Richmond Hill, Ontario, we are committed to the communities we serve across Canada, and are a proud partner of MAP through our Even The Odds fundraising and awareness initiative that aims to eliminate critical gaps in health equity. Visit staples.ca for more information or engage with @StaplesCanada on Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, LinkedIn, or Twitter.

