Staples Canada introduces Staples Wireless at 15 stores in Ontario, providing smartphones and plans designed for back to school and back to business

RICHMOND HILL, ON, Aug. 4, 2021 /CNW/ - Staples Canada, the working and learning company, has introduced wireless services at select stores in Southern Ontario. Staples Wireless partners with trusted mobile carriers, providing customers with access to contract rate plans that are customized to suit their unique needs and to help them stay connected – especially as they go back to school and back to the office.

Through Staples Wireless, customers have access to the latest devices and accessories from trusted brands, as well as group and individual plans from leading network providers that include Rogers, Telus, Fido, Koodo, Chatr Mobile and Public Mobile. Small and medium businesses will benefit from this tailored approach, as Staples Wireless can help match communication and wireless needs to the right solutions and services, balancing the right plan with the right device and accessories, all delivered in a convenient and efficient manner.

"With the addition of Staples Wireless, our stores are truly a one-stop destination for all back to school and back to business needs," said David Boone, CEO, Staples Canada. "With the launch of Staples Wireless, our aim is to deliver mobile solutions that are tailored to the unique needs of our customers to help them save on services and get the most of out their wireless plans."

Staples Wireless experts will help customers choose the best device and accessories to keep them connected and protected, as well as offering additional solutions, including flexible payment options and added device protection. Staples Wireless also provides data rate plans for tablet devices purchased in store, offering the ability to activate an LTE device with a plan from a chosen carrier.

Customers can visit staples.ca/wireless to schedule a virtual or in-store consultation with a Staples Wireless expert. As an introductory offer, customers will receive a Staples gift card up to $200 and up to 2,000 Air Miles Bonus Miles with each in-store activation (terms and conditions apply).

