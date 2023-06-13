Curated assortment of educational tools and toys focused on enhancing play-based learning for children

RICHMOND HILL, ON, June 13, 2023 /CNW/ - As the Working and Learning Company, Staples Canada is all about fostering a love of learning, especially when it comes to young minds. That's why Staples is introducing Kids Learn + Play, a curated collection of tools and toys to enhance play-based learning and foster kids' growth, development and fuel a love of learning inside and outside of the classroom. Discover at Staples.ca or at select stores.

Staples Canada introduces Kids Learn + Play to enhance the minds of young learners today, for the future of tomorrow. (CNW Group/Staples Canada ULC)

"Parents have told us they want access to helpful resources to set up a successful learning journey for their child," said Rachel Huckle, President and Chief Operating Officer, Staples Canada. "Staples Kids Learn + Play is about giving children the opportunity to embrace curiosity, explore their passions and ultimately – foster a love for learning in every form."

Play-Based Learning

Staples Kids Learn + Play is centered around play-based learning: the process of learning by doing. When kids perform hands-on activities, they actively participate in the learning process and develop key skills such as cognitive, fine motor, sensory, discovery and exploration. Play-based learning fosters their growth, development and helps set them up for success.

Staples Kids Learn + Play: The Four Key Pillars

The Staples Kids Learn + Play assortment is divided into four key categories based on enhancing specific skill sets in children:

Our Learning Ambassador

Staples has partnered with Learning Specialist and Behaviour Consultant, Cori Stern, who will share expert knowledge and insights into the intricacies and challenges of kids learning today, leading up to back to school and beyond. Cori has more than 15 years' experience working in education and intensive behaviour intervention and continues to work alongside parents to provide the tools, strategies and knowledge they need to help kids thrive through the ages and stages of development.

Online Experience

To discover the entire Staples Kids Learn + Play collection, visit, Staples Kids Learn + Play

In-Store Experience

The Staples Kids Learn + Play experience has already begun to roll out in stores across Canada, including the Winston Churchill (Oakville) and Stockyards (Toronto) locations, with openings planned through 2023 including Pembina (Winnipeg) and more.

About Staples Canada

Staples Canada is The Working and Learning Company. The privately-owned company is committed to being a dynamic, inspiring partner to customers who visit its 300+ locations and staples.ca. The company has two brands which support business customers: Staples Preferred for small businesses and entrepreneurs, and Staples Professional for medium to large-sized enterprises, as well as seven Staples Studio co-working facilities across Canada. Through Solutionshop, Canadians can access a variety of pack and ship options, as well as a broad suite of business services. Staples is a proud partner of MAP through its Even the Odds campaign, which aims to tackle inequities in communities across Canada and helps make a future that's fair for everyone. Visit staples.ca for more information or engage with us at @StaplesCanada on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, TikTok or Pinterest.

SOURCE Staples Canada ULC

For further information: Media information: Staples Canada: Pamela Kennedy, 905-737-1147 Ext. 578, [email protected]; Golin, for Staples Canada: Meg Murphy, 647-475-4495, [email protected]