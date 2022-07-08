"We know that those going back to school will continue to face unique challenges this year. Whatever your academic year looks like, our goal is to help you embrace it with confidence by making the essentials accessible and affordable," said John DeFranco, Chief Commercial Officer, Staples Canada. "We're driven to inspire Canadians with knowledge and advice through our associates and our Official Back to School Guide – paired with the best value on hundreds of new, exciting Back to School picks so they can get off on the right foot."

Canada's Official Back to School Guide

Staples has helped Canadians go back to school for more than 30 years, evolving with them to meet all school year needs. As Canada's leading authority on back to school, Staples is your one-stop shop for the leading tech, on-trend school supplies, workspace essentials and more to give back the ultimate preview of what this season has to offer. This includes the best products of the season, tips and hacks to ace your year, working station design guides and so much more. Let's Find Out: Canada's Official Back to School Guide is available at Staples stores nationwide, as well as at Staples.ca.

The Best Talent for BTS Inspiration

Launched in 2021, Let's Find Out is Staples Canada's brand campaign which aims to inspire Canadians to pursue their passions and explore their curiosity. Staples has once again partnered with Howie Mandel and Pierre-Yves Lord who will star in a series of TV commercials for Back to School season, exploring everything from finding the top tech to the best backpack and freshest supplies – all questions centred around the theme of curiosity at this time of year. The commercials will air on major Canadian networks starting July 25, 2022.

The Best Brands at the Best Value

Staples has what you're looking for, and is Canada's number one source for quality and value when it comes to Back to School season. This means offering new and exclusive products from the best brands that Canadians know and love – like Pep Rally, Hilroy, Gry Mattr, Five Star, General Supply Goods & Co., and more – and providing a range of affordable options at any price point. As always, Staples' Back to School HQ site is also loaded with all the best picks including a can't-miss Top 10 Back to School Superstars list, with the lowest sale prices in place right up to when the bell rings.

Top Source for Tech

Technology is standard in the classrooms of today. No matter your need – whether it's a new laptop or a simple pair of headphones – Staples has partnered with key brands like Microsoft, Google and Apple, offering Canadians the best selection of technology at competitive prices. Need to make a big purchase? Don't sweat it: Staples' Credit Solutions offers payment plans where you don't have to pay until 2024.

A Helping Hand Through Solutionshop

Need dedicated tech support? How about customized labels, or printing out worksheets on a short timeline? Solutionshop by Staples has you covered, offering a variety of services to help with Back to School readiness, including expert tech support, customizable labels, and dedicated printing services, helping students and teachers alike stay organized throughout the year.

Equipping Educators for Success with Staples Teacher Membership Program

Staples' Teacher Membership Program provides educators with exclusive perks, competitive pricing on supplies and dedicated services. It's free to join the program, and is available to teachers, staff and faculty at all public and private K-12 schools, colleges and universities as well as home educators. In addition to exclusive offers for teachers, Teacher Appreciation Days will take place throughout the month of August. As always, with School Tools, teachers can create and share their class-specific lists of school supplies with parents and students. For every purchase made through School Tools, Staples Canada will donate three per cent back to the purchaser's school.

Giving Back to Communities with the Annual School Supply Drive

Back for its 17th year, Staples Canada's annual School Drive will take place from August 14 to September 19. Staples stores throughout Canada will partner with Kiwanis, United Way and Breakfast Club of Canada to raise funds for children in need within the local communities of more than 300 stores across the country.

