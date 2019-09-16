Staples Canada brings new retail shopping experience with coworking and café to Kelowna

With thousands of new products, robust tech and connect assortment, interactive displays and expanded services in Solutionshop, entrepreneurs, students and consumers will see first-hand how Staples Kelowna is changing the way it serves the community throughout their educational, entrepreneurial and shopping experiences.

"Our new retail experience is performing well in other markets, and Kelowna's entrepreneurial and student community made for the perfect climate to introduce this concept in Western Canada," said David Boone, CEO, Staples Canada. "We have witnessed Kelowna's evolution over the past 21 years and want to help fuel this thriving community with top of the line products, a wide range of services and a brand new coworking space. Our aim is to be a place for communities to gather, learn and exchange ideas."

The inclusion of Staples Studio is another example of how Staples Canada is responding to the evolving needs of its customers and the desire for flexible workspaces. Access to Studio is available on a membership basis, with several affordable options, ranging from a drop-in day pass to monthly dedicated private offices.

Membership benefits include:

Access to support from an on-site Community Manager and staff.

Priority use of Spotlight, an auditorium-style event and community learning space.

The in-store Solutionshop, puts an extended suite of services and resources at the fingertips of its members with in-house marketing, web design, print and tech services, and more.

Innovative and collaborative workspaces, featuring lounge spaces and community kitchens.

Private and shared offices, and meeting rooms fully equipped with modern office furniture and state-of-the-art technology.

The newly renovated store also features Kelowna-favourite Marmalade Cat Café – the café's third location. The café prides itself on offering healthy, homemade cooking, baking and a family-friendly vibe where consumers can enjoy delicious baked goods with a creamy latte or speciality teas.

Kelowna is the seventh Working and Learning store to open in Canada, following stores in Richmond Hill, Oakville and Toronto, Ontario and Kirkland, Laval and Montreal, Quebec. These stores demonstrate a completely new retail experience that's modern with clear sightlines to draw the eye throughout the store. Customers are encouraged to interact with discovery areas to test and learn curated product solutions, including an audio bar, a paper wall with samples, and pen bar to test writing instruments.

