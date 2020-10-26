Staples Canada brings its newest working and learning store to midtown Toronto

Safe and modern retail and co-working experience provides essentials for the new school, work from home solutions, health and safety supplies and services to help businesses grow

RICHMOND HILL, ON, Oct. 26, 2020 /CNW/ - Staples Canada is bringing its newest working and learning store to the Yonge-Eglinton neighbourhood in Toronto. On October 29, the retailer will open the doors to a new concept store with Staples Studio co-working at 2149 Yonge Street, residing where iconic Toronto luxury retailer Art Shoppe was located for 83 years.

This new concept store features an all-new design sensibility to create an industry-leading customer experience, making it easier for customers to shop. The new location offers the best technology brands, work from anywhere solutions, essentials to support the new school, health and safety supplies and new services at Solutionshop, to help businesses grow. All of this in a safe shopping environment with full health and safety measures in place through Staples Canada's ShopSafe program.

"This pandemic is challenging, and we believe that we have a responsibility to support communities with the tools and essentials they need to work, learn and grow," said David Boone, Chief Executive Officer, Staples Canada. "Many Canadians have adjusted their businesses or moved to remote working, learning or teaching. Opening this store in one of Toronto's busiest neighbourhoods will help us better support our customers, whether they're looking to build up their home workspaces or looking for support to help re-fuel their business."

Staples Canada's newest working and learning store will give local residents access to hundreds of new products from leading brands, expert advice on everything from ergonomic workstations to finding the right technology products, as well as new design, print, market, ship and tech services through Solutionshop – services that offer everything a business needs to thrive.

To help maintain a safe shopping environment for its customers and working environment for its associates, Staples Canada has implemented a ShopSafe program in store and in its Staples Studio co-working space. The program includes increased cleaning protocols, personal protective equipment for associates and customers and sanitation stations. Staples Canada has also moved its events to a virtual environment by introducing Spotlight Virtual Events, and a ShopSafe App that allows customers to queue in a digital line to enable physical distancing.

Staples Studio also upholds these extensive health and safety protocols throughout its co-working space so that anyone looking to work away from home can feel safe about it.

"We understand that some remote workers whose offices remain closed have barriers that make it difficult to work from home," continued Boone. "This is one of the challenges that we hope to ease by opening Staples Studio in this community with our extensive ShopSafe health and safety measures in place."

Knowing that many Canadians are staying home, Staples Canada continues to make it easy to shop without stepping foot inside of a store, with thousands of products available online at staples.ca at the lowest prices and fast, free delivery available on all orders, as well as Contactless Curbside Pickup available at all locations.

