STACKTV'S SUITE OF HIT SHOWS AND MOVIES NOW AVAILABLE ON FUBOTV

"The expansion of STACKTV underscores the attractive value provided to both viewers and partners as we deliver its premium content to more audiences where and when they want to watch it," said Drew Robinson, Vice President, Content Distribution, Corus Entertainment. "Providing a package of the top performing Canadian TV channels, with live and on demand access to the most talked about content, STACKTV suits every household's entertainment needs. Audiences are increasingly discovering the benefits of STACKTV and partnering with FuboTV gives even more Canadians access to this first-class, unique streaming experience."

The new agreement between the two powerhouse brands will bring STACKTV's programming to the FuboTV platform under a new premium subscription package. The 'Premium' package will also offer all FuboTV's existing channels, including the platform's exclusive content like the Premier League, and will continue to expand in the coming months.

"STACKTV's leading lifestyle and entertainment content bolsters FuboTV's growing portfolio, creating a true cable TV replacement package," said Mihir Shah, Senior Director, Content Strategy and Acquisition, FuboTV. "Our mission is to offer Canadian consumers a diverse range of news, entertainment, and sports programming, with something for everyone in the family."

STACKTV is a portal to hit TV, streaming an exclusive library of scripted and unscripted series and news programs from 13 of Canada's favourite networks including Global, HGTV Canada, Food Network Canada, W Network, Showcase, Slice, Adult Swim, National Geographic, Lifetime, The HISTORY® Channel, TELETOON, Treehouse and YTV.

Offering thousands of hours of popular content with something for everyone, the streaming bundle features the latest seasons of binge-worthy comedies and dramas, to guilty pleasure reality, how-to lifestyle shows, adored family content, plus national and regional Global News shows, all streaming live and on demand, with fresh new content added daily.

Currently, STACKTV is available to Amazon Prime Video subscribers, Rogers Ignite TV and Ignite SmartStream customers, in addition to FuboTV customers.

With FuboTV, cord-cutters and sports fans alike can stream their favourite content and every subscription allows simultaneous streaming on three devices.

Canadian subscribers can access premium sports and entertainment content on popular channels including OneSoccer and beIN Sports, featuring coverage of the Canadian Premier League, Canadian National Men's Soccer and Ligue 1. The platform currently holds the exclusive streaming rights to Serie A, Coppa Italia and PFL Challenger Series in the market, and recently announced it will be the exclusive provider of the Premier League in Canada beginning in August 2022.

FuboTV's Canadian subscribers can access STACKTV through FuboTV's new Premium package, available at C$34.99/month, which includes all the content available on FuboTV.



STREAMING NOW ON STACKTV

Global 's Big Brother, The Thing About Pam, NCIS, NCIS: Hawai'i , FBI, FBI: International, Departure, S.W.A.T. Big Brother Canada and more.

's , and more. National and Regional Global News programs including The Morning Show , Global National , Global Toronto , Global BC , Global Edmonton , Global Winnipeg , and more.

programs including , , , , , , and more. Showcase 's Bel-Air, Angelyne , Queer as Folk , Killing It , MacGruber and more.

's , , , and more. HGTV Canada 's Island of Bryan, Rock Solid Builds, Styled, House Hunters International, Gut Job , Scott's Vacation House Rules, and more.

's , and more. Food Network Canada 's Top Chef , Beat Bobby Flay , Wall of Chefs , Fire Masters , and more.

's , , , and more. W Network 's The Girl From Plainville , Girls5Eva , Hallmark Channel's Christmas in July , A Million Little Things and more.

's , , , and more. Slice 's Below Deck: Down Under , The Real Housewives of Dubai , The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Southern Charm , and more.

's , , , and more. Adult Swim's Tuca & Bertie , Rick and Morty , and more.

, , and more. National Geographic 's Wicked Tuna , Sharkfest specials, Life Below Zero: First Alaskans , and more.

's , specials, , and more. The HISTORY® Channel 's Alone , The Curse of Oak Island , Vikings, Rust Valley Restorers and more.

's , , and more. Lifetime's Married at First Sight, JANET JACKSON . and more.

and more. Fun for the whole family on YTV, Treehouse, and TELETOON with Teen Titans Go!, Dragons: Nine Realms, SpongeBob Squarepants, Super Wish, Jellystone, Thomas & Friends: All Engines Go! and more.

For more information on STACKTV, visit stacktv.ca. For more information about FuboTV, visit fubo.tv.

About Corus Entertainment Inc.

Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSX: CJR.B) is a leading media and content company that develops and delivers high quality brands and content across platforms for audiences around the world. Engaging audiences since 1999, the company's portfolio of multimedia offerings encompass 33 specialty television services, 39 radio stations, 15 conventional television stations, a suite of digital and streaming assets, animation software, technology and media services. Corus is an internationally-renowned content creator and distributor through Nelvana, a world class animation studio expert in all formats and Corus Studios, a globally recognized producer of hit scripted and unscripted content. The company also owns innovative full-service social digital agency so.da, lifestyle entertainment company Kin Canada, leading 2D animation software supplier Toon Boom and children's book publishing house, Kids Can Press. Corus' roster of premium brands includes Global Television, W Network, HGTV Canada, Food Network Canada, Magnolia Network Canada, The HISTORY® Channel, Showcase, Adult Swim, National Geographic, Disney Channel Canada, YTV, Global News, Globalnews.ca, Q107, Country 105, and CFOX, along with broadly distributed Canadian streaming platforms STACKTV, Nick+, the Global TV App and Curiouscast. For more information visit www.corusent.com.

About STACKTV

STACKTV is Corus Entertainment's premium multi-channel television streaming service that offers thousands of hours of exclusive hit content from 13 of Canada's top TV networks, all on one platform. All series, movies and specials that air on Global Television, Food Network Canada, HGTV Canada, W Network, The HISTORY® Channel, Adult Swim, Slice, Showcase, National Geographic, Lifetime, TELETOON, Treehouse and YTV are available to stream on STACKTV live and on demand with new content added daily. STACKTV is available via Amazon Prime Video Channels, FuboTV, Rogers Ignite TV and Ignite SmartStream. For more information, visit stacktv.ca.

About FuboTV Canada

FuboTV, the leading sports-first live TV streaming platform, has become Canada's premier soccer streaming service with local and international top-tier soccer content along with other linear sports and entertainment channels. Cord cutters can stream FuboTV on mobile and connected TV devices, or on the web, at a fraction of the cost of a cable TV subscription.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

SOURCE Corus Entertainment Inc.

For further information: Stacey Grimshaw, Sr. Publicity Manager, Corus Entertainment, [email protected]; Jane Bradshaw, Jane Gill PR for FuboTV, [email protected]