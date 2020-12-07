Stacey S. Kurck Joins FirstService Residential Ontario's Executive Leadership Team

"I am excited to join FirstService Residential with its established and respected service culture," said Stacey S. Kurck, vice president of client engagement and business development. "I look forward to contributing to the growth of the company."

Kurck's extensive background includes more than 20 years of experience in business development, marketing, strategic planning and mentorships. Prior to joining FirstService Residential, Kurck established a boutique property management firm specializing in condominium management that was sold in 2017. Kurck is a Registered Condominium Manager (RCM) and a Certified Manager of Community Associations (CMCA).

FirstService Residential Ontario has been making strategic investments into its leadership team over the past two years. As the team is being formed for phenomenal future success, John Damaren has been promoted to vice president of community development & governance. Damaren is an industry veteran with over 30 years of experience, and he leads a team responsible for all aspects of new community start up through to registration and turnover. The same team that provides ongoing developer consulting services is responsible for starting up the community itself. These appointments align with aggressive growth goals in North America's fastest growing market.

"I am thrilled that Stacey is joining our executive leadership team as we have been looking for someone of her calibre to take on the role of vice president, client engagement & business development. I consider her hiring and John's promotion to be an advancement of our growth trajectory as we focus on enhancing the service we deliver to our clients," said Mark Hopkins, president of FirstService Residential Ontario. "At FirstService Residential Ontario, we have spent the last few years elevating our team so that we are uniquely positioned to manage communities across the GTA and beyond. We are ready to unlock our full potential."

About FirstService Residential

FirstService Residential is North America's property management leader, partnering with more than 8,500 communities across the U.S. and Canada, including low-, mid- and high-rise condominiums and cooperatives; single-family communities; master-planned, lifestyle and active adult communities; and mixed-use and rental properties. HOAs, community associations, condos and strata corporations rely on their extensive experience, resources and local expertise to maximize property values and enhance their residents' lifestyles. Dedicated to making a difference, every day, FirstService Residential goes above and beyond to deliver exceptional service.

FirstService Residential is a subsidiary of FirstService Corporation (FSV), a North American leader in the property services sector. For more information, visit www.fsresidential.com.

