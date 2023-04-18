Students across Canada shine in annual social sciences and humanities research storytelling challenge

OTTAWA, ON, April 18, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, the Social Sciences and Humanities Research Council of Canada (SSHRC) announced the Top 25 finalists for its 2023 Storytellers Challenge .

The annual competition, now in its 10th edition, challenges postsecondary students across the country to inspire audiences with a research story—in up to 300 words or three minutes—of how SSHRC-funded research is making a difference in the lives of Canadians.

This year's Top 25 Storytellers represent postsecondary institutions throughout Canada and were chosen from among nearly 200 applicants.

Their research stories involve topics that are important to Canadians and have wide-reaching impacts, such as: identifying the factors that predict mental health for autistic students in higher education; spousal separation in long-term care; better understanding the lived experiences of newcomer youth in support services programs; and navigating health (mis)information.

Each finalist receives $3,000 and a chance at one of the coveted Final Five spots, which come with an additional $1,000. The Final Five winners will be announced at the Congress for the Humanities and Social Sciences on May 29, 2023, following a showcase where the finalists will be judged based on their live storytelling skills.

2023 Storytellers Challenge finalists:

Abdul Al-Shawwa , University of Calgary

, Clarissa Belleville , Concordia University

, Nick Boettcher , University of Calgary

, Tamara Britton , Western University

, Bradley Crocker , McGill University

, Jessica Davis , Carleton University

, Anne-Cécile Delaisse, The University of British Columbia

Heather Dicks , Memorial University of Newfoundland

, Zyrene Estallo, University of New Brunswick

Noelle Gauthier , University of Calgary

, Diane Grant , Acadia University

, Felicity Hamer , Concordia University

, Hannah Hunter , Queen's University

, Queen's University Linnea Kalchos , The University of British Columbia

, The Ashley Kyne , Simon Fraser University

, Étienne Lacelle, Concordia University

Cameron McRae , McGill University

, Pier- Ann Milliard , Memorial University of Newfoundland

, Daisy Pelletier , Université Laval

, Université Madison Robertson , Queen's University

, Queen's University Ittiphol Srirachanikorn, Concordia University

Navya Vikraman Nair, University of Waterloo

Jennifer Williamson , University of Calgary

, Michalina Woznowski, Queen's University

Sophia Xiao , University of Alberta

Visit the 2023 Storytellers Gallery to view the Top 25 finalists' submissions.

SOURCE Social Sciences and Humanities Research Council of Canada

For further information: Social Sciences and Humanities Research Council: Media relations, [email protected]