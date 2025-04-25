The 2025 LG Spring Trends Report powered by Google Trends reveals what Canadians are doing this season to prepare for the warmer months ahead

TORONTO, April 25, 2025 /CNW/ - Today, LG Electronics Canada, Inc. (LG) is excited to unveil its 2025 Spring Trends Report, powered by Google Trends1, offering a fresh look at how Canadians are revitalizing their homes, entertaining guests, and gearing up for warmer weather ahead.

This spring, Canadians are eager to refresh their spaces and are looking for guidance on where to start. Searches for "spring cleaning tips" have skyrocketed by 5,000% in the past month, with "kitchen cleaning" and "cleaning the fridge" topping the list in March.1 Searches for "kitchen design" are also on the rise signaling a desire for stylish and functional upgrades. For those considering new appliances, the LG Counter-Depth MAX™ Refrigerator with Zero Clearance™ is a sleek, space-saving solution. Its Zero Clearance™ Hinge System allows the doors to sit near flush with cabinetry, even next to a wall creating a built-in look that's sure to impress guests.

As Canadians focus on their spring refresh, data also reveals they need help maximizing their home appliances, with searches for "dishwasher is not cleaning dishes" spiking by 5,000%1 The LG Smart Top Control Dishwasher with 1-Hour Wash & Dry, QuadWash Pro®, TrueSteam®, and Dynamic Heat Dry™ is designed to take on tough post-dinner clean-ups with ease. From tackling stubborn messes to ensuring hard-to-dry plastics come out spotless, it delivers powerful cleaning and efficient drying, making your kitchen clean-up routine smoother and more effective.

Bedrooms and laundry rooms are also getting a springtime refresh. With searches for "can you put pillows in the washing machine" and "what is tub clean in a washing machine" surging by over 2,500%.1 The LG WashTower® with HeatPump™ Dryer makes it simple to tackle bedding, pillows, and everyday laundry with AI-powered technology that adapts to fabric textures and load sizes. LG ThinQ® technology sends reminders when it's time for a tub clean, keeping your machine running at its best. Plus, with LG's exclusive Dual Inverter HeatPump™ technology, the ENERGY STAR® certified dryer uses up to 65% less energy 3, drying items at lower temperatures for less wear and tear, helping them look their best for longer.

Beyond spring cleaning, Canadians are looking for stylish entertaining options. Searches for "spring cocktail" spiked on March 2, signaling that Canadians are seeking fresh inspiration for seasonal drinks. Queue LG's slow-melting, round Craft Ice®, the perfect addition for "daiquiris" and "strawberry cocktails"—two drinks that saw huge search surges on March 1 and 2.1

Baking enthusiasts are embracing the season as well with searches for "spring baking recipes" and "spring baking ideas" climbing an impressive 5,000%.1 For the perfect seasonal bake, the LG Smart Induction Range is the ultimate kitchen companion. Equipped with LG ProBake® Convection technology it ensures cakes, cookies, and pastries bake evenly on every rack. Plus, the Air Fry function offers a healthier way to create crispy treats with less oil.

Next on the list, Canadians are looking to refresh their wardrobes. With searches for "spring/summer 2025 fashion trends" skyrocketing by 5,000%,1 there's no shortage of excitement for the new season's looks. Before embracing the season's styles, a quick refresh is key, eliminating dust and odours from stored clothes to ensure they're clean and ready to wear.

The LG WashCombo™ All-in-One Washer/Dryer makes it easy by washing and drying your clothes in one machine.2 Plus, with its energy-efficient Inverter HeatPump™ technology, the LG WashCombo saves up to 60% energy per load, 3 ensuring your clothes and your energy bill are in top shape.

From cleaning to entertaining to refreshing your wardrobe, LG's innovative home appliances make it easier to step into spring and embrace life's good moments. The Spring 2025 LG Trends Report can be accessed here. To learn more about the latest in LG home appliance innovation and to purchase, head to LG.ca.

