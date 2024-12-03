Company to Transform Everyday Life with Personalized, AI-Powered Experiences

SEOUL, South Korea, Dec. 3, 2024 /CNW/ - LG Electronics (LG) invites consumers worldwide to join the LG World Premiere press conference, starting at 08:00 (PST) on January 6 at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center in Las Vegas, Nevada. Under the theme "Life's Good 24/7 with Affectionate Intelligence," the event will showcase LG's vision for a better life and preview the company's latest smart solutions ahead of CES 2025, scheduled for January 7-10.

LG TO SHOWCASE “LIFE’S GOOD 24/7 WITH AFFECTIONATE INTELLIGENCE” AT CES 2025 (CNW Group/LG Electronics Canada, Inc.)

With a global media audience, LG will highlight its commitment to delivering personalized, AI-driven experiences enabled by its Affectionate Intelligence. As a company evolving into a smart life solutions provider, LG is set to present a future blueprint that connects and expands diverse customer experiences and spaces, transforming everyday life through AI technology innovation.

The cutting-edge products and services revealed during the press conference will be showcased at LG's booth throughout CES 2025, where attendees can experience a fully integrated AI-driven environment that enriches every moment and connects various aspects of daily life.

LG World Premiere will be livestreamed on the LG website, LG Global YouTube channel and LG Global X channel.

LG Electronics is a global innovator in technology and consumer electronics with a presence in almost every country and an international workforce of more than 74,000. LG's four Companies – Home Appliance Solution, Media Entertainment Solution, Vehicle Solution and the Eco Solution – combined for global revenue of over KRW 82 trillion in 2023. LG is a leading manufacturer of consumer and commercial products ranging from TVs, home appliances, air solutions, monitors, automotive components and solutions, and its premium LG SIGNATURE and intelligent LG ThinQ brands are familiar names world over. Visit www.LGnewsroom.com for the latest news.

