TORONTO, Feb. 26, 2025 /CNW/ - LG Electronics Canada, Inc. (LG), in cooperation with Health Canada, is announcing a voluntary recall of certain electric slide-in and freestanding ranges with front-mounted knobs. The affected models and serial numbers are indicated below. Front-mounted knobs on these ranges can be activated by accidental contact by humans or pets, posing a safety hazard.

LG is undertaking this voluntary action as part of its commitment to product safety and customer service.

Consumers with affected ranges should contact LG directly for a free warning label and placement instructions. The label reminds consumers to use LG's Lock Out/Control Lock function on the range control panel to disable activation of the heating elements when the range is not in use.

LG encourages consumers to view an instructional video regarding the Lock Out/Control Lock/Lock Out function at https://vimeo.com/1037322282. As the video demonstrates, the Lock Out/Control Lock function is activated by pressing the button for three seconds. To confirm the Lock Out/Control Lock function is on, a beep or melody will sound, and the control panel will display an image of a lock and/or "Loc." To deactivate the Lock Out/Control Lock function and use the cooktop, again press the relevant button for three seconds.

LG ranges also include additional safety features such as a "Burner On" indicator light, an alert that sounds when the burner is activated, and a hot surface indicator light. Consumers are reminded to familiarize themselves with the operation of their range, and to follow the instruction and warnings contained in the owner's manual.

Affected Products

The following model and serial numbers are included in this recall. The model number, serial number and production date is located on the ranges listed, inside the oven door or storage drawer located on the bottom of the oven.

Model Number Serial Number Range Dates of Manufacture Range Type and Dimensions LDE4413ST 605KMxxxxxxx to 807KMxxxxxxx May 2016 to July 2018 30", 7.3 cu. ft. Electric True

Double Oven Range with

ProBake™ Convection and EasyClean® LSE4611ST 609KMxxxxxxx to 203KMxxxxxxx September 2016 to March 2022 30", 6.3 cu. ft. Electric Slide-in

Range with ProBakeConvection™

and EasyClean® LSE4611BD 705KMxxxxxxx to 203KMxxxxxxx May 2017 to March 2022 LSEL6331F 202MMxxxxxxx to 310MMxxxxxxx February 2022 to October 2023 30", 6.3 cu ft. Smart Wi-Fi Enabled

Electric Slide-in Range with EasyClean® 311KMxxxxxxx to 312KMxxxxxxx November 2023 to December 2023 LSEL6333D 109MMxxxxxxx to 310MMxxxxxxx September 2021 to October 2023 30", 6.3 cu. ft. Smart Wi-Fi Enabled

Fan Convection Electric Slide-in Range

with Air Fry & EasyClean©, Black Stain

less Steel 309KMxxxxxxx to 312KMxxxxxxx September 2023 to December 2023 LSEL6333F 109MMxxxxxxx to 312MMxxxxxxx September 2021 to December 2023 308KMxxxxxxx to 312KMxxxxxxx August 2023 to December 2023 LSEL6335D 103KMxxxxxxx to 312KMxxxxxxx March 2021 to December 2023 30", 6.3 cu. ft. Smart Wi-Fi Enabled

ProBake Convection® InstaView™

Electric Slide-in Range with Air Fry LSEL6335F 103KMxxxxxxx to 312KMxxxxxxx March 2021 to December 2023 LSEL6337D 103KMxxxxxxx to 304KMxxxxxxx March 2021 to April 2023 30". 6.3 cu ft. Smart Wi-Fi Enabled

ProBake Convection® InstaView™

Electric Slide-in Range with Air Sous

Vide and AirFry LSEL6337F 103KMxxxxxxx to 312KMxxxxxxx March 2021 to December 2023 LTE4815ST 803KMxxxxxxx to 803KMxxxxxxx March 2018 30", 7.3 cu. ft. Smart wi-fi Enabled

Electric Double Oven Slide-In Range

with ProBake Convection® and

EasyClean®

Customers can contact LG via email at [email protected] or toll-free at 1-888-542-2623 from 8:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. (ET), or online at https://www.lg.com/ca_en/support/contact-us/ for a free warning label and placement instructions.

LG Electronics Canada, Inc. is the Canadian subsidiary of LG Electronics Inc., a global sales innovator in technology and manufacturing headquartered in Seoul, South Korea. LG Electronics Canada, with its head office in Toronto, Ontario, is comprised of three business units - Home Appliance Solution, Media Entertainment Solution, and Eco Solution. LG Electronics Canada is focused on delivering award-winning products known for blending style and technology. These innovative products include TVs, audio solutions and portable devices, home appliances, residential and commercial air solutions, computer monitors and laptops, and industry-leading OLED and LED digital display solutions. For more information, visit lg.ca.

