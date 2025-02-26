LG ELECTRONICS CANADA ISSUES VOLUNTARY RECALL ON CERTAIN MODELS OF ELECTRIC RANGES Français

LG Electronics Canada, Inc.

Feb 26, 2025, 15:49 ET

TORONTO, Feb. 26, 2025 /CNW/ - LG Electronics Canada, Inc. (LG), in cooperation with Health Canada, is announcing a voluntary recall of certain electric slide-in and freestanding ranges with front-mounted knobs. The affected models and serial numbers are indicated below. Front-mounted knobs on these ranges can be activated by accidental contact by humans or pets, posing a safety hazard.

LG is undertaking this voluntary action as part of its commitment to product safety and customer service.

Consumers with affected ranges should contact LG directly for a free warning label and placement instructions. The label reminds consumers to use LG's Lock Out/Control Lock function on the range control panel to disable activation of the heating elements when the range is not in use.

LG encourages consumers to view an instructional video regarding the Lock Out/Control Lock/Lock Out function at https://vimeo.com/1037322282. As the video demonstrates, the Lock Out/Control Lock function is activated by pressing the button for three seconds. To confirm the Lock Out/Control Lock function is on, a beep or melody will sound, and the control panel will display an image of a lock and/or "Loc." To deactivate the Lock Out/Control Lock function and use the cooktop, again press the relevant button for three seconds.

LG ranges also include additional safety features such as a "Burner On" indicator light, an alert that sounds when the burner is activated, and a hot surface indicator light. Consumers are reminded to familiarize themselves with the operation of their range, and to follow the instruction and warnings contained in the owner's manual.

Affected Products

The following model and serial numbers are included in this recall. The model number, serial number and production date is located on the ranges listed, inside the oven door or storage drawer located on the bottom of the oven. 

Model Number

Serial Number Range

Dates of Manufacture

Range Type and Dimensions

LDE4413ST

605KMxxxxxxx to

807KMxxxxxxx

May 2016 to July 2018

30", 7.3 cu. ft. Electric True
Double Oven Range with
ProBake™ Convection and EasyClean®

LSE4611ST

609KMxxxxxxx to

203KMxxxxxxx

September 2016 to March 2022

30", 6.3 cu. ft. Electric Slide-in
Range with ProBakeConvection™
and EasyClean®

LSE4611BD

705KMxxxxxxx to

203KMxxxxxxx

May 2017 to March 2022

LSEL6331F

202MMxxxxxxx to

310MMxxxxxxx

February 2022 to October 2023

30", 6.3 cu ft. Smart Wi-Fi Enabled
Electric Slide-in Range with EasyClean®

311KMxxxxxxx to

312KMxxxxxxx

November 2023 to December 2023

LSEL6333D

109MMxxxxxxx to

310MMxxxxxxx

September 2021 to October 2023

30", 6.3 cu. ft. Smart Wi-Fi Enabled
Fan Convection Electric Slide-in Range
with Air Fry & EasyClean©, Black Stain
less Steel

309KMxxxxxxx to

312KMxxxxxxx

September 2023 to December 2023

LSEL6333F

109MMxxxxxxx to

312MMxxxxxxx

September 2021 to December 2023

308KMxxxxxxx to

312KMxxxxxxx

August 2023 to December 2023

LSEL6335D

103KMxxxxxxx to

312KMxxxxxxx

March 2021 to December 2023

30", 6.3 cu. ft. Smart Wi-Fi Enabled
ProBake Convection® InstaView™
Electric Slide-in Range with Air Fry

LSEL6335F

103KMxxxxxxx to

312KMxxxxxxx

March 2021 to December 2023

LSEL6337D

103KMxxxxxxx to

304KMxxxxxxx

March 2021 to April 2023

30". 6.3 cu ft. Smart Wi-Fi Enabled
ProBake Convection® InstaView™
Electric Slide-in Range with Air Sous
Vide and AirFry

LSEL6337F

103KMxxxxxxx to

312KMxxxxxxx

March 2021 to December 2023

LTE4815ST

803KMxxxxxxx to

803KMxxxxxxx

March 2018

30", 7.3 cu. ft. Smart wi-fi Enabled
Electric Double Oven Slide-In Range
with ProBake Convection® and
EasyClean®

Customers can contact LG via email at [email protected] or toll-free at 1-888-542-2623 from 8:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. (ET), or online at https://www.lg.com/ca_en/support/contact-us/ for a free warning label and placement instructions.

About LG Electronics Canada, Inc.     

LG Electronics Canada, Inc. is the Canadian subsidiary of LG Electronics Inc., a global sales innovator in technology and manufacturing headquartered in Seoul, South Korea. LG Electronics Canada, with its head office in Toronto, Ontario, is comprised of three business units - Home Appliance Solution, Media Entertainment Solution, and Eco Solution. LG Electronics Canada is focused on delivering award-winning products known for blending style and technology. These innovative products include TVs, audio solutions and portable devices, home appliances, residential and commercial air solutions, computer monitors and laptops, and industry-leading OLED and LED digital display solutions. For more information, visit lg.ca.    

SOURCE LG Electronics Canada, Inc.

Media Contact: LG Electronics Canada Inc., Shari Balga, [email protected], +1 647 261 3603

