MONTRÉAL, Feb. 5, 2024 /CNW/ - For spring break, Espace pour la vie is offering a "bio-diversity" of fun and educational activities in each of its five museums. Discoveries about fauna, the environment, insects, flora and space await you!

AT THE BIODÔME Bio-Clues: Improving Biodiversity Through Research

Embark on an educational adventure in the Biodôme's ecosystems. Discover the rich biodiversity of the Americas through an interactive exploration. Along with the Biodôme's education team, learn how to identify and classify the various flora and fauna. Get ready for a fascinating journey where every step brings you closer to nature and its secrets.

March 2 to 17

AT THE BIOSPHÈRE Family Saturday and guided activities!

On March 2, Family Saturday offers a movement workshop inspired by the photographic exhibition Still. In motion. Let's move to the rhythm of nature. Come and move in sync with the starlings... or the icebergs!

All week long, take this opportunity to visit all the current exhibitions in the sphere and get ready for some awesome discoveries!

Family Saturday : March 2

Exhibitions and guided activities

AT THE INSECTARIUM A special encounter

In the heart of our Great Vivarium, get to know an insect or another unique arthropod. A friendly guide will accompany you in this intimate moment. Imagine enjoying the company of insects! This is how ties are formed and a new story begins.

Daily | Duration: 20 minutes | For everyone | Schedule

AT THE JARDIN BOTANIQUE In the mood for the great outdoors?

We remind you that the outdoor gardens are accessible free of charge every day for walking and cross-country skiing (depending on snow conditions).

Daily from 9 am to 5 pm

AT THE PLANÉTARIUM Total eclipse : Chasers of the Lost Sleep

On April 8, 2024, we will experience an exceptional astronomical event: a total eclipse of the Sun. To prepare for it, take part in an immersive and wacky show at the Planétarium, and follow Kentucky—an insomniac hen and social media star who lives on the Moon—in her adventures to demystify solar eclipses! With help from JOS, her whimsical android sidekick, she embarks on a space-time journey to Earth to find the perfect solar eclipse that will finally help her get some sleep. Join them on their journey to discover the perfect conditions to witness this unique phenomenon, in an immersive and wacky show at the Planétarium.

Ages 7 and up - Running time: 25 min | Show schedule

The Planétarium's programming also includes daily events and an enhanced schedule of performances for young audiences.

Treat yourself to our museums!

Enjoy special access to our five museums for a whole year! Available in digital format at a very affordable price, our Espace pour la vie Passport comes with numerous perks. It's sure to please families, adults, students and nature enthusiasts.

Find out all about our programming and museums at espacepourlavie.ca/en.

About Espace pour la vie

Espace pour la vie is made up of five major attractions: the Biodôme, the Biosphère, the Insectarium, the Jardin botanique and the Planétarium. These prestigious municipal institutions form Canada's largest natural science museum complex. Together, they are launching a daring, creative urban movement, encouraging all of us to rethink the connection between humankind and nature and cultivate a new way of living.

Press kit (photos)

SOURCE Espace pour la vie Montreal

For further information: Media contacts : Roy & Turner Communications, Marianne Côté, 514 775-1208, [email protected]; Espace pour la vie, Chantal Côté, 514 290-7236, [email protected]